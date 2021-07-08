Carlisle Bosnian community to mark 26th anniversary of massacre with walk, program

Members of the Carlisle community are coming together Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Lindner Park, 629 W. Louther St., where members of the Bosniaks Islamic Cultural Center and the greater Carlisle community will speak. Following their remarks, there will be a walk of about 1.5 miles to raise awareness and commemorate the suffering of the Bosnian people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

July 11 marks the beginning of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in which at least 8,372 Bosniak civilians were massacred and 30,000 were expelled from their homes.

In 2017, Ratko Mladic, a Bosnian Serb military leader, was convicted of orchestrating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

The Associated Press reported last month that the United Nations rejected his appeals and reaffirmed his life sentence.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.