Carlisle borough, United Way join to create CAER fund for nonprofits amid coronavirus concerns

Carlisle Borough and the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County have partnered to create the Carlisle Area Emergency Response fund to address the effects of the COVID-19 health crisis locally.

“Starting today, the Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund (CAER) will provide a unique way to quickly get funds into the hands of our community’s frontline nonprofit organizations to address our most urgent health and public safety needs,” said Mayor Tim Scott in a news release Friday.

A committee of local officials and community leaders will distribute the fund, holding meetings to prioritize and allocate funding to local nonprofits.

The fund also gives residents a single donation point to help organizations that are aiding the response to the pandemic locally.

“Matching donor dollars with the most critical needs is what we do on a regular basis. So we are fortunate we can lead these efforts along with the borough,” United Way Executive Director Lucy Zander said in the release.

The CAER fund is treated separately than other funds distributed by the United Way so the funds will be available to all nonprofits, even those not currently served by the United Way.