Carlisle Borough to test its CodeRed alert system Nov. 17

Carlisle Borough and its emergency notification service provider, CodeRed, will conduct an “All Call” test of the borough’s emergency notification system at 10 a.m. Nov. 17.

This test will send a notification to all numbers in the borough’s current emergency notification database.

The CodeRed test shows the borough how quickly notifications are delivered to the entire community in case of an actual emergency. In the weeks after the test is completed, CodeRed will remove nonworking numbers from the borough’s database, which will help increase the speed and connection rate of future alerts.

If a borough resident or business has a correct phone number in the emergency notification database, they will receive a phone call from the CodeRed Emergency Notification System. The number that will be displayed on the caller ID will be 1-866-419-5000. A pre-recorded message about the CodeRed system will play.

The test will leave a voicemail with the message for those unable to answer their phone. Those who have signed up to receive text messages and/or emails will receive those as well during the test.

This message will direct residents and business owners to visit the borough’s website, www.carlislepa.org, and click on CodeRed at the top of the page to add or update contact information with additional phone numbers, text messaging and e-mail addresses. Individuals can also text “Carlisle” to 99411 to sign up on their mobile devices.

CodeRed is a free service for Carlisle residents. Once someone registers, they will be notified of emergency and general information through phone calls, text messages and e-mails. These alerts may include, but are not limited to: boil water notifications, emergency street closures, missing persons, and evacuation notices.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.