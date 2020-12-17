 Skip to main content
Carlisle Borough to remove snow from downtown starting Saturday morning
Carlisle borough crews will start removing snow from the downtown area beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Crews will continue to remove as much snow as possible through 8 a.m. Saturday.

Vehicles will need to be removed from Hanover Street (from the Square to North Street) and High Street (from Bedford Street to West Street.)

“No Parking” signs will be posted in the designated areas on Friday. Those needing to move their cars may use any of the designated borough parking lots free of charge until Monday morning. Free parking is also available at the Pomfret Street Parking Garage through Jan. 3.

The snow removal will allow parking spots in front of downtown restaurants and businesses to be easily accessible for customers using curbside pick-up or dining outside, according to a news release from the borough. It will also provide access to the meters with red bags that allow for 15 minutes of free parking for curbside pick-up.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

