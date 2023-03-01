Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz and the borough council will host a Community Town Hall meeting at Carlisle Alliance Church next week.

The town hall will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the church, located at 237 E. North St.

The event is the second in an ongoing series of town halls from the borough, which is designed to increase transparency and engagement with residents. The first meeting was held in October at Memorial Park. The borough will continue to hold additional town halls at locations throughout Carlisle.

Residents can meet informally with staff and discuss any matter in the community.

"Serving the community begins with actively listening to the hopes, concerns and wishes for our residents," Shultz said. "The first town hall of this series gave us valuable perspective. We look forward to meeting with our fellow residents closer to home once again."

Representatives from Dawood Engineering will also be present to discuss potential safety improvements to the intersection of East Penn Street, North Bedford Street and Kerrs Avenue.

The borough said potential modifications include installing curb extensions at the corners to slow traffic and improve the sight distance for turning vehicles, as well as changes to signage. Residents will be able to view the proposed plan and provide feedback.

2023 #APhotoADay in Cumberland County