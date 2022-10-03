 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle Borough to hold free outdoor flu shot clinics

Flu shot

Carlisle Parks and Recreation will hold flu shot clinics this week.

 Associated Press

Carlisle Borough will hold two free, outdoor flu shot clinics this week.

The first will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street, and the second will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park.

Those who wish to get flu shots should sign up online at http://ttsu.me/8cehye. Residents should click on the appropriate time slot, date and location, and some time slots as of Monday morning were already taken up.

Once a resident registers, Carlisle Parks and Recreation will email out consent forms that need to be filled out and brought to the vaccination date. Those who do not have a printer can fill out the form on-site.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 717-243-3318.

