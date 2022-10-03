Carlisle Borough to hold free outdoor flu shot clinics

Carlisle Borough will hold two free, outdoor flu shot clinics this week.

The first will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street, and the second will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park.

Those who wish to get flu shots should sign up online at http://ttsu.me/8cehye. Residents should click on the appropriate time slot, date and location, and some time slots as of Monday morning were already taken up.

Once a resident registers, Carlisle Parks and Recreation will email out consent forms that need to be filled out and brought to the vaccination date. Those who do not have a printer can fill out the form on-site.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 717-243-3318.