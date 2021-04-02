Carlisle borough seeing increasing numbers of past due utility accounts

Past due utility accounts are reaching new highs in Carlisle, likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a presentation to the borough council Wednesday, Richard Juday, the borough’s director of finance, said that although the water, sewer and stormwater accounts are generally meeting expectations in terms of revenue and expenses at this point in the year, the borough continues to see an increase in aging accounts.

After the first quarter of 2018, accounts totaling $89,765 were listed as more than 30 days past due. That rose to $130,188 in 2019 and to $402,290 in 2020. In 2021, that amount is $402,200.

Juday said that, in general, utility accounts with a past due balance of more than $436 for a period of greater than 120 days reach the threshold at which a lien may be applied to the property.

A lien is a legal notice placed against the property that shows an outstanding debt. The property owner typically can't refinance or sell the property until the debt is cleared.

In 2018, there were 70 accounts at the lien threshold at the end of the first quarter. That dropped to 66 in 2019 before rising to 100 in 2020 and already up to 187 in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}