Carlisle borough schedules town hall on racial equity for Jan. 16

The Borough of Carlisle and the Carlisle Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee will host a town hall meeting to kick of a series of deep dives into the racial history, current conditions and hope for the future of racial reconciliation.
The town hall will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 16, and will be facilitated by Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.
In-person attendance at the town hall is limited to 25 people as of now, but community members will have the opportunity to participate via Zoom.
“During a time in our nation’s history that is rife with alternative facts and racially divisive elements lurking beneath the surface and behind computer screens, this town hall could not be more necessary and timely,” Flood said.
In response to nationwide racial unrest in the summer of 2020, the borough made a commitment to examine its role in racial oppression and how the borough council can help borough government and the community make strides toward racial reconciliation and the improvement of conditions for those who live and/or work in Carlisle, the borough said in a news release announcing the town hall. In November, the council passed a resolution citing the past mistakes the borough committed regarding the Lincoln Cemetery and restated its commitment to doing the work necessary to prevent missteps in the future.
"I anticipate a robust discussion that will lead to concrete action steps to address systemic racism in our community. This council has, and continues to, lead on this issue and I look to hearing the experiences of our residents during this inaugural town hall," Mayor Tim Scott said.
“Data shows there are wide disparities along racial lines in our nation and in our community," Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said. "We bear a responsibility to find ways to bridge those deep divides here in Carlisle and continue to improve racial equity. The town hall is our next step in meeting our obligations as leaders.”
The borough asked residents and interested parties to submit their experiences or topics for discussion in advance of the town hall to townhall@carlislepa.org. Submissions should be no longer than 500 words in length. Video submissions are also welcome and should not exceed three minutes. Advance written and video submissions should be sent no later than Jan. 9.
Residents interested in participating in this meeting should contact Owen Snyder, assistant borough manager, for Zoom meeting access at osnyder@carlislepa.org by 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Those without access Zoom who wish to attend in person should also contact Snyder.
Black Voices: TaWanda H. Stallworth, Program Development Director Camp Curtin YMCA
Growing up in Carlisle and as a lifelong member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, I have lived my entire life in the tension of being affected by racism and knowing that it was the worst kind of wrong.
While I have never experienced someone’s knee on my neck physically, it is fair to say that I have felt the pressures of racist systems, structures, and policies that have been applied to my proverbial trachea, cutting short my ability to live in many different ways.
The mistake that we can make in times such as these is the oversimplification of a complex situation. The untimely death of George Floyd ignited a nation already battling social determinants of health exposed by a global pandemic into absolute, buck-stops-here, protests that have continued until this present day. However, reducing this moment to only a matter of policing strategies misses the mark.
While over-policing is a hallmark of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s important to remember that our Black Lives
Matter outside of the auspices of law enforcement involvement, that it’s more than that. It’s about the humanity of a people who are no longer 3/5 of a person and the commitment to dismantling the foundation of white supremacy upon which this nation was built with slavery at the core of her economic structure.
I believe that change is possible, but it will take work, humility, accountability, apology, and truth. It must be preceded by an understanding that different isn’t wrong and appreciating the fact that most of the Black people you know have had to work twice as hard to assimilate as well as to achieve in order to attain a fraction of the feigned American Dream that, for many, has been a nightmare.
We must examine individual, collective, local, regional, and national barriers that have contributed to this set of circumstances and work to remove them — by any means necessary.
Black Voices: Stephanie A. Jirard, Chief Diversity Officer, Shippensburg University
I used to be a death-penalty public defender. My journey to defending the indigent who committed murder was a long one. I used to believe in the “ultimate punishment,” especially for cop killers; I thought they were irredeemable.
Then I started to practice law and learned there was a gulf between my perception and the reality of justice. I learned that lots of poor Blacks were sentenced to death and if a murder victim was Black, their lives mattered less.
The United States General Accounting Office declared in 1990 that in 82% of the capital punishment studies the office reviewed “those who murdered whites were found more likely to be sentenced to death than those who murdered blacks.”
I am not advocating race-of-victim parity in capital prosecutions. Today, I am an abolitionist. But I am asking our white allies to examine where in your personal history (education, talks with family and friends, media consumed) did you learn Black people mattered less?
When you hear that a crime victim is Black, does it cross your mind that crime is a natural occurrence in minority communities and the victim is not blameless? Have you worried about missing white girls such as Natalee Holloway or Madeleine McCann, but cannot name a missing Black or brown child?
I am asking that you take a moment out of your day to make people of color less invisible in your daily routine. When you can see me, we can hopefully join hands together and make everyone visible. And then everyone will matter.
Stephanie A. Jirard is the chief diversity officer at Shippensburg University.
Black Voices: Charles Allen, U.S. Army War College professor
Events of past weeks have challenged the assertion of progress toward racial justice within our American society. As Black Lives Matter assemblies have occurred across the nation and the globe, some people are sensing a shift in mood and just maybe a change in our culture.
How does it feel to be Black in America? That question is at the root of our persistent problems within the United States. For those people who are born of color — black or brown — the feeling is that we are not wholly American, especially as viewed by others in our nation.
While we aspire to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream for people to “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” the lack of empathy by some of our fellow citizens is clearly in evidence through behaviors demonstrated in communities across America.
How can others gain empathy? Well, it is unlikely they will follow the path of John Howard Griffin who underwent medication and ultra-violet light treatments to darken his skin. Griffin spent several weeks in the South to briefly experience life as a Negro/Black man that he documented in “Black Like Me” published in 1961.
It would be simpler to read Ralph Ellison’s 1952 novel “Invisible Man,” which won the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction. Or read Dr. King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” penned in April 1963, four months before his “I Have a Dream” speech given at the March on Washington, D.C.
What are the feelings of being Black in America? After delving into these three texts from nearly 60 years ago or longer, the feelings of outrage, sadness and, yes, hopelessness are understandable. Empathy will lead to the judgment that such conditions are inconsistent with our espoused national values and are unacceptable, thus we must take action to be true to what being American really means.
In our Carlisle community we have several opportunities and forums to learn about each other — among them are Moving Circles (movingcircles@yahoo.com) and Racial Justice Book Club (rjbookclubcarlisle@gmail.com).
Black Voices: Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott
“And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantee of riot prevention.”
That was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaking to us more than 50 years ago during another tumultuous time in American history: the civil unrest of the late 1960s. As a black man, I’m tired of having this conversation. We need leadership, from the local level, to the state assembly, to Congress all the way to the White House. If we can print money to address the COVID-19 pandemic, then there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t adopt a comprehensive plan for police and criminal justice reform, to include hiring practices, standards for use of force, transparency and accountability.
The next steps involve getting politically engaged. It’s not enough to gather raised voices at a rally. It must be followed up with action. District attorneys are elected in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Hold him or her accountable. If you don’t like how the police are behaving, you have rights and can ensure that everyone is treated fairly.
In Carlisle Borough, we have civilian oversight of the police department, under our home rule charter, through the office of the borough manager who oversees the chief of police. The borough council, which is the borough’s elected body of governance, appoints citizens to the Civil Service Commission. The council also adopts an operating budget every November. If you have concerns about policing, show up at one of those meetings and voice your concerns.
There is space for optimism. Though the current situation may seem dark, remember: we’ve been through this before and now, we have an opportunity to get this right and finally become a nation that lives up to its promises.
As the great Frederick Douglass said: “Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither person nor property will be safe.”
Black Voices: Sonya Browne, shelter supervisor at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties
Dr. Steven Covey says, “Most people do not listen to understand, they listen to reply.”
If we really want to get to the heart of our racial issues then we must listen to the experiences of other races and what it is like for them living in America. Listening must be done with the ears but also with the heart. When we listen to understand, we not only hear what is being said but we also tune in to the feelings and sit in the uncomfortableness of the pain and the sorrow.
Listen, just listen — don’t jump in, minimize, make excuses or get offended. Those things get in the way of listening. Take the time to see the world as they do. Your views of reality may differ greatly.
As a black woman, I learned early on that most white people don’t want to listen to my story. They don’t mind the good. It’s the bad and the ugly that turns them off because it’s hard to believe we live in the same society. But we do, and in order for me to believe we can create a path forward together you must not only listen to understand, you must believe that this is my lived experience.
We have a long way to go but in order for us to move forward there must be understanding about where we are coming from. Then we can talk about not only where we are going but how we get there together.
Black Voices: Jeff Bell, principal, Bellaire Elementary School
I have been an educator for 25 years. During this time, I have witnessed how our educational system — like most of our systems — is inherently racist towards black people.
Young black males are disproportionately disciplined more than their white peers are. There is underrepresentation of black students in AP and college prep classes. They rarely see black role models in the material presented to them.
Their schools often lack the resources seen in predominantly white schools. White parents need to understand that their child’s education will not suffer when the education for black students is improved.
I have seen children who were taught racism. I have heard young children make comments that you know an adult has said in front of them. This is why I feel that educating our kids about the injustice that black people encounter is key. We need white people to teach their children not to fear a black person.
If they see you clutching your purse every time a black man walks by or if you say, “You cannot go to ‘that’ part of town,” they soon learn that they should be afraid of black people. We need white people to teach their children to speak up when they see injustice against black people. When they hear a racial slur, they need to have the courage to speak up and say it is wrong. If children see their parents doing this, they will know that it is OK to do the same.
If every white person taught his or her children that black lives matter, we would see a change. Remember that a child’s first teachers are their parents.
Black Voices: Gary Grant, owner of Relax & Ride Carlisle
I feel as though I am in between a rock and a hard place. You see, I have been in between this hard place for a very long time.
I guess when you walk out your Bronx, New York, apartment building and you’re a teenager and you’re just walking and plain clothes cops jump out and throw you up against a wall, you kind of go back to that hard place. Over, and over again you keep landing in this hard place.
One day I was in Carlisle in one of my company vans and I just dropped off four people at the West End Bar. I left the bar and, as I was coming near Dickinson College, I was pulled over by a state trooper asking me if I was drinking.
He said “I was swerving in my van.”
I said, “I am in my company van.”
It was just at the time when there was a black man shot that made national coverage. He came back and said, “Have a good day.”
I drove two blocks and pulled over and began crying out of fear and anger. Yes, I was scared. I was angry that I was
being racially profiled because I was black.
So, yes, I have been in that hard place for many, many years. I don’t understand and have stopped trying to figure out the hard place. It will never loosen its grasp on us. Yes, us, the black man in America.
Yet, I have managed to do things I want to do in my life despite that hard place because I fight for Gary Grant. I fight for Gary Grant every day by becoming the best version of myself.
The plight of the black man in America will always be a plight unless we accept the role of uplifting each of us. We must understand nobody but our own limiting beliefs keep us self-deflecting and not taking responsibility for our own actions. We must collectively own our issues and stop blaming others for our why’s.
Why I can’t do this?
Why I can’t do that?
Turn your why into solutions and find causes that will influence change in the community. Be a results-oriented human being. Get off social media and be action-focused.
Turn your anger into action for real change in Carlisle. We need grassroots leaders in our community who will step up to the plate and be real change agents. I’m talking to you, reader.
Do not expect the local, state, federal government to be the change agents. You are the change agent, one community crossing over into another.
We need to have social distancing “Understanding Gatherings” all over the Carlisle, Boiling Springs and Newville areas at parks.
This is just Americans getting together and having real discussions about things we have in common more than things we differ upon. People on both sides want to be heard and this would give people real contact with different socioeconomic groups.
Black men, I say, “We are duty bound to become role models in our community.” There are kids who need role models, and you may not think so but they are looking at your every movement.
I was telling my spouse tonight at dinner that I do not want to be remembered in this world for nothing more than they say, “Gary really loved to help people.”
To me that is winning at life. We all see the world from our own glasses but I implore you to take them off and see how you can become that change agent in our community.
Black Voices: Danielle Conway, Dean of Penn State Dickinson Law
I will disclose to you what I am experiencing as a black woman living through a pandemic that is killing our brothers and sisters, and yes, disproportionately killing our black brothers and sisters. I will disclose to you what I am experiencing as a wife to an African man and mother to a black son, fighting the paralysis that handcuffs me when they leave my sight.
I will disclose to you what I am feeling as a veteran who has served her country for 27 years because I am a patriot, but hearing a president discount me for my race and my gender. I will disclose to you what I am feeling as the daughter of a dead father who was a police officer who bled blue and perpetrated many of the ills we rebuke in this very moment.
I will disclose to you what I am experiencing as a black woman leading at Penn State Dickinson Law where students, staff, faculty and administrators are working at this very moment to act to support vulnerable members of our community.
Today, I am a member of that vulnerable group. And while I would do anything to shield you from this pain, it is likely that you may one day be vulnerable, too.
I am exasperated, disconsolate and infuriated by seemingly never-ending acts of overt and covert racism, as well as near impenetrable institutions in American society that build their foundations on the degradation of black bodies and psyches. Racism is an incessant malady and a scourge to all of humanity. In this way, not one of us is safe.
All of this said, I stand on the right side of justice knowing who I am and from where I come. I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors who are also your ancestors — the Emmett Tills, the Steven Bikos, the Pauli Murrays, the Frederick Douglasses, the Ida B. Wellses, and on and on. I stand with allies who use their privilege to place a human shield between justice and injustice.
I stand up and speak out, knowing that it places me and my beloved family within the sights of those who have lost their humanity. I stand and persevere because to do otherwise would be to give up on humanity and the power and the promise of the rule of law.
I will disclose this last truth: I believe in each one of you and your individual and collective abilities to use this moment and the skills you are learning as law students to banish injustice, inequality, racism and sexism. You are the reason I can compartmentalize my fears and bracket my breaking heart.
We have the power to stop killing black people. We have the power to stop weaponizing white privilege against black people. We have the power to protect black mothers from the constant assaults on their psyches that come from knowing their black sons’ bodies can be snatched from their arms.
We have the power to love one another, to respect one another, and to be decent to one another. We now need the will.
I remain always in service to you, to my country, and to the rule of law. Please reach out to me for anything.
Editor’s Note: This message originally was written by Danielle Conway to the Penn State Dickinson Law community on May 31, but she noted in a recent interview that its message is applicable to the broader community.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.