Carlisle borough schedules Community Town Hall on Racial Equity for Jan. 16

The Borough of Carlisle and the Carlisle Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee will host a town hall meeting to kick of a series of deep dives into the racial history, current conditions and hope for the future of racial reconciliation.

The town hall will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 16, and will be facilitated by Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

In-person attendance at the town hall is limited to 25 people as of now, but community members will have the opportunity to participate via Zoom.

“During a time in our nation’s history that is rife with alternative facts and racially divisive elements lurking beneath the surface and behind computer screens, this town hall could not be more necessary and timely,” Flood said.