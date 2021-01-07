Carlisle borough schedules Community Town Hall on Racial Equity for Jan. 16

The Borough of Carlisle and the Carlisle Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee will host a town hall meeting to kick of a series of deep dives into the racial history, current conditions and hope for the future of racial reconciliation.
The town hall will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 16, and will be facilitated by Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.
In-person attendance at the town hall is limited to 25 people as of now, but community members will have the opportunity to participate via Zoom.
“During a time in our nation’s history that is rife with alternative facts and racially divisive elements lurking beneath the surface and behind computer screens, this town hall could not be more necessary and timely,” Flood said.
In response to nationwide racial unrest in the summer of 2020, the borough made a commitment to examine its role in racial oppression and how the borough council can help borough government and the community make strides toward racial reconciliation and the improvement of conditions for those who live and/or work in Carlisle, the borough said in a news release announcing the town hall. In November, the council passed a resolution citing the past mistakes the borough committed regarding the Lincoln Cemetery and restated its commitment to doing the work necessary to prevent missteps in the future.
"I anticipate a robust discussion that will lead to concrete action steps to address systemic racism in our community. This council has, and continues to, lead on this issue and I look to hearing the experiences of our residents during this inaugural town hall," Mayor Tim Scott said.
“Data shows there are wide disparities along racial lines in our nation and in our community," Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said. "We bear a responsibility to find ways to bridge those deep divides here in Carlisle and continue to improve racial equity. The town hall is our next step in meeting our obligations as leaders.”
The borough asked residents and interested parties to submit their experiences or topics for discussion in advance of the town hall to townhall@carlislepa.org. Submissions should be no longer than 500 words in length. Video submissions are also welcome and should not exceed three minutes. Advance written and video submissions should be sent no later than Jan. 9.
Residents interested in participating in this meeting should contact Owen Snyder, assistant borough manager, for Zoom meeting access at osnyder@carlislepa.org by 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Those without access Zoom who wish to attend in person should also contact Snyder.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.