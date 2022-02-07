Carlisle Borough retires crest without definite replacement

The Borough of Carlisle’s crest can be found in a variety of places, including the carpet of Borough Hall, attached to the desk before the mayor’s seat, on some of the borough’s equipment, and within a patch on each Carlisle police officer’s shoulders.

At least, that’s the case for now.

The Carlisle Borough Council voted at its February workshop meeting Wednesday to retire the crest, the borough’s formal symbol, effective immediately, and without a plan for the image’s replacement.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis told The Sentinel last August that her concerns about the current crest include its depiction of a Native American and the Bible. Mayor Sean Shultz also shared some of the reasoning behind the crest’s retirement.

“It is an outmoded symbol that uses a stereotyped image of a Native American,” Shultz said in an email. “I can appreciate that [the designer] may have wanted to depict the Native American history in this area, but that is a rather naïve, inaccurate view of our history, and it objectifies the Native American.”

Wednesday’s meeting included a discussion about the crest with the goal of deciding on whether it should be retired, as well as what should come next. During the meeting, Shultz said the terms “seal” and “crest” are two different things.

“The seal is the raised seal used by the borough secretary on official records such as minutes and ordinances and does not have the crest on it,” Shultz said in an email.

According to Shultz, the crest depicts a frontiersman and a Native American as well as other symbols of Carlisle’s past.

Shultz said his hope was to move the process of changing the crest forward with the aim of starting and completing the process by the end of this year.

Talk of the crest is nothing new to the council. Landis referred to the project as a “labor of love” and presented on the topic during the council’s Aug. 4 workshop meeting last year. Landis said during Wednesday’s meeting that she was in favor of retiring the crest.

“I mean, when you look at the seal, it represents something and it can be interpreted in many different ways,” Landis said. “I understand that maybe some people see a more historical version, but there are a lot of problems with the seal.”

According to Landis, the crest did not come from when Carlisle was founded in the 1700s. It was designed in 1956 by William W. Edel who served as the president of Dickinson College.

“It reflects a person’s interpretation, but it doesn’t necessarily reflect the community the way people think it does, so I thought it was time to discuss it again and decide what we actually want,” Landis said.

She said during Wednesday’s meeting that the decision wasn’t an attempt to erase history, that “just because we retire a seal doesn’t mean it’s washed from existence.”

Council members agreed that the crest needed to be retired.

“In the sports world there was a logo change and a name change (with the NFL’s Washington Commanders) and I think it can be done, it doesn’t hurt people,” Councilor Sean Crampsie said. “I think it’s always good to re-evaluate these things.”

The next question became the timing of the crest’s retirement. Initially, council members seemed to agree that they could wait to officially retire the crest until a replacement had been established. However, co-chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, TaWanda Stallworth, gave input via Zoom that redirected this thinking.

“For some people it’s just a seal, but for other folks, it’s a connection to their families and it means a lot more than that,” Stallworth said. “I think we might do well to consider what it would look like for us to retire it and allow some space and opportunity for that entire process to be rethought once it has been retired.”

Stallworth agreed with the council that the crest should be retired, but she suggested that the crest be retired immediately and that the council make a decision on a replacement afterward.

“I’m grateful for Councilor Crampsie’s comparison to the Washington Football Team, now the Washington Commanders,” Stallworth said. “Right, so they didn’t go from their old name to the Washington Commanders. They were the Washington Football Team for a period of time until they could figure out the process as well as content for that replacement, and I think that that has significant value, especially when we’re dealing with something that has been so embedded in the culture and in the community.”

The immediate retirement of the Carlisle crest means actions will be taken to cover the current crest before it can be replaced. The council discussed the possibility of adding new patches to cover the existing ones on police uniforms and plaques to go over the crests on borough equipment. Shultz described the cost for these measures as “minimal.” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said changes to letterheads can be made relatively easily as well.

The council also discussed the seal officials use for the approval of ordinances and meeting minutes. According to Armstrong and Borough Secretary Joyce Stone, the seal does not contain the crest. Therefore, it can continue to be used.

Now that the crest has been retired and plans are in the works to have it removed from borough property, the next step is determining what will be used as a replacement. Council members discussed a variety of options during Wednesday’s meeting including a new ornate crest, a much simpler logo that council members seemed to favor and a new flag design among other choices. The council also talked about community involvement in the new design, although the council is not sure what that will entail.

“The retirement of the crest creates an opportunity for us to craft a symbol of Carlisle that reflects all the positive aspects of this incredible, All-American City Award-winning borough and to do so thoughtfully through community engagement,” Shultz said. “The logo that we will eventually develop through this process will be a product of Carlisle and will be better utilized to exhibit the community-driven brand that makes Carlisle so special.”

The council hopes to have a timeline of the process to replace the crest prepared for discussion at its March 2 workshop meeting.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

