Carlisle Borough receives platinum level of certification as sustainable community

Carlisle residents can now officially consider themselves part of a certified sustainable community.

The borough announced in a news release Friday that it is one of a "select group of high performing municipalities" to receive certification through the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program.

Managed by the Pennsylvania Municipal League alongside Sustainable Pittsburgh, the program is designed for municipalities striving to conserve resources, save money and serve the community. The release said the statewide certification is intended to recognize municipalities that are implementing sustainability to advance prosperity. It recognizes boroughs, municipalities, cities and home rule municipalities in Pennsylvania, and allows for the best sustainability practices to be shared.

James T. Price, sustainable community manager of Sustainable Pittsburgh, said the program is also a means to "accelerate municipal performance."

Carlisle earned the platinum level of certification (the highest of five certification levels) for meeting programs criteria, which tracks 131 policies and practices that define a sustainable community, the borough said.

The release said this certification acknowledges the borough for its progress in areas including "community design and land use, energy efficiency, health and wellness, intergovernmental cooperation, recycling and waste reduction, fiscal controls and internal management and operations."

"Carlisle Borough is proud to be recognized as a platinum-certified community by the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program," Mayor Sean Shultz said. "The borough has a steadfast commitment to saving taxpayer dollars, using resources efficiently, and applying best practices to advance environmental and economic sustainability, and fairness and justice in our community."

Shultz said earning the certification was "truly a community effort."

"We thank our many community and partner stakeholders for their efforts in embracing sustainability and helping improve the environment and the lives of our residents," he said. "This certification is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of all of those in our organization who make Carlisle a great place to live, work, learn, and play."

The Pennsylvania Municipal League and Sustainable Pittsburgh applauded the selected municipalities in their sustainability efforts, the release said.

"We are delighted to see Carlisle Borough distinguished among local governments that are leading the way in applying sustainability to both their operations and management as well as within the community," Director of Training and Development of the Pennsylvania Municipal League Anne McCollum said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

