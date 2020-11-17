Carlisle borough proposes 2021 budget with no tax increase, but water rate hike

Carlisle Borough Council has put forward a budget that holds the line on taxes, but will increase water rates by 3.24%
Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said the borough recognized last year that it would eventually be forced into a real estate tax increase due to the borough's structural deficit and state revenue structures that do not keep pace with inflation.
A year ago, the council thought that increase would happen in 2021. Shultz said the borough staff put in the work to create a budget with no tax increase.
"In the coming few years, a tax increase will become an absolute necessity as the cost of delivering crucial services will outpace the often feeble revenue tools municipalities are provided," Shultz said.
The proposed budget includes eight funds that total about $49.8 million.
Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the borough initially faced a deficit of $1.2 million by the end of 2020 due to estimated shortfalls in local services taxes, permits and recreation fees that then combined with the costs related to the pandemic.
The borough controlled discretionary spending and instituted a hiring freeze for a savings of $791,725, according to the borough manager's message included in the budget. Delaying planned projects resulted in an additional $133,200 in temporary savings.
Initially, the 2021 budget year looked like it would have a $1.5 million deficit due to an expected 0.5% decrease in revenues combined with labor and benefits and costs associated with refinancing a line of credit that covers the gap between expenses and when grants or reimbursements are received. The borough reduced the gap by $910,530 through labor and benefit modifications and reductions and delays in projects.
The resulting $620,113 deficit will be covered through reserves.
Shultz credited careful planning of budget reserves for being able to present a budget without a tax increase.
"That careful planning will allow us to do our part to blunt the economic blow to our neighbors as much as possible," he said.
Water rates will increase in the 2021 budget by 3.42%. That translates to a minimum bill increase of $1.71 per quarter with the average bill increasing by $2.28 per quarter.
Finance director Richard Juday said the increase is based on a rate study completed in 2018 by Gannett-Fleming that recommended increases to fund infrastructure improvements on the aging water system.
Sewer rates will remain the same despite the study's recommendation for a 3.37% increase this year. Juday said the fund has an operating surplus so they are delaying the recommendation and reviewing it for possible inclusion in the 2022 budget.
No increases are planned for the stormwater fund. Parking fees and the price of borough trash bags will not increase.
