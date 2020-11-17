Carlisle borough proposes 2021 budget with no tax increase, but water rate hike

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initially, the 2021 budget year looked like it would have a $1.5 million deficit due to an expected 0.5% decrease in revenues combined with labor and benefits and costs associated with refinancing a line of credit that covers the gap between expenses and when grants or reimbursements are received. The borough reduced the gap by $910,530 through labor and benefit modifications and reductions and delays in projects.

The resulting $620,113 deficit will be covered through reserves.

Shultz credited careful planning of budget reserves for being able to present a budget without a tax increase.

"That careful planning will allow us to do our part to blunt the economic blow to our neighbors as much as possible," he said.

Water rates will increase in the 2021 budget by 3.42%. That translates to a minimum bill increase of $1.71 per quarter with the average bill increasing by $2.28 per quarter.

Finance director Richard Juday said the increase is based on a rate study completed in 2018 by Gannett-Fleming that recommended increases to fund infrastructure improvements on the aging water system.