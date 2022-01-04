Carlisle borough plans to fill vacant council member position through public outreach campaign

Carlisle kicked off the new year by welcoming a new mayor Monday night and starting a search for someone to fill a new vacancy on its council.

The council accepted Sean Shultz's resignation as deputy mayor at its reorganization meeting Monday night, allowing Shultz to be sworn in as the borough's new mayor. Shultz earned his new position in November's election, replacing former mayor Tim Scott, who declined to run for reelection.

The council then nominated and elected Brenda Landis as the new deputy mayor, a role that allows her to serve as acting mayor in the event of Shultz's absence.

Safronia Perry, also elected in November, was sworn in as a council member, making history as the first Black woman to serve on Carlisle's borough council. Perry fills the position of former council member Deb Fulham-Winston who didn't seek reelection.

Now the reorganized council will begin the process to fill the seat vacated by Shultz through a public outreach campaign.

“We encourage those borough electors having an interest in serving our great community to submit their letters, applications, answers and accompanying resumes,” Shultz said in a news release. “We hope to see applications that reflect the tremendous diversity of our residents.”

The Pennsylvania Borough Code states that applicants for the position must be registered electors of the borough. The council will accept letters of recommendation, resumes and answers of less than 500 words to the following questions through 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21:

Why do you want to serve on the Carlisle Borough Council?

What prior experience can you bring to borough council that will benefit the Carlisle community?

What objectives and projects do you envision Carlisle pursuing in the next five years?

According to the Carlisle borough's website, submissions can be mailed in or hand-delivered to the borough manager's office: Attn: Borough Manager, 53 W. South St., Carlisle, Pennsylvania 17013. Electronic submissions can be sent to councilseat@carlislepa.org, and the subject line for emailed submissions should read: “Carlisle Borough Council Vacancy Submission.”

According to the state Borough Code, the council has 30 days to fill the vacant position or it will go to the council's Vacancy Board. The council will hold a special public meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 to consider applicants.

The Vacancy Board consists of members of the council, excluding the mayor, and including vacancy board chairperson Sonya Browne. The Vacancy Board would have 15 additional days past the Jan. 30 deadline to fill the position with an elector of the borough who will hold the seat until next January when an elected official would replace them for the remainder of the term.

Questions regarding the vacant council seat may be directed to Borough Manager Susan Armstrong at 717-240-6922 or sarmstrong@carlislepa.org.

