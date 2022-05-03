Carlisle Borough opposes Pennsylvania House-approved bill banning transgender athletes from competition in women's sports

The Carlisle Borough Council has officially spoken out against Pennsylvania House Bill 972, approved in the state House of Representatives April 12, that would prevent transgender athletes from competing in women's school sports teams.

While Gov. Tom Wolf said that he will veto the bill, the council publicly voiced its stance against it.

Councilor Jeff Stuby proposed a resolution in opposing the bill that was approved unanimously during the council's April 14 meeting.

Stuby's resolution stated, among other things, that the borough opposes HB972 along with "any other efforts to discriminate against individuals based on gender identity."

The resolution also declared that HB972 is an attempt to discriminate against individuals who are transgender based on their gender identity, something that contradict's the borough's anti-discrimination ordinance — the Borough of Carlisle Human Relations Ordinance — that passed in 2016.

"Sadly, this is part of a national trend and is a blatant effort to discriminate against the transgender community," Stuby said of the bill at the meeting. "For some, it can be hard to understand what it means to be transgender, especially if you’ve never met a transgender person, but we should all be able to agree that transgender children should be treated with dignity and respect just like everyone else."

Councilor Cate Mellen said that this sort of legislation is "causing real harm" and shared statistics about suicide rates among transgender people.

"Eighty six percent of transgender youth have reported that they have contemplated suicide and 56% have actually attempted suicide," Mellen said. "Rather than seeking ways to support a population that is marginalized, this bill is intentionally divisive, so I strongly oppose HB972 and I thank Councilor Stuby for bringing this resolution forward.”

Councilor Sean Crampsie spoke directly to community members during the meeting.

"To the folks in our community who are transgender, who are part of a transgender family, we're with you," he said. "We support you, you are loved, you are accepted and I think that's important and that's an important message that we need to send: that we're not, in this community, going to be discriminating against anyone."

Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said she believes it's important for the council's voice to be "collectively heard up at the state level" and that it's something the council should do as often as needed.

"It doesn't mean we always get what we want but there is importance in saying it, saying it publicly, putting it out there," Landis said.

The prime sponsor of the bill is Rep. Barbara Gleim of District 199, which covers a portion of Cumberland County including Carlisle.

"Sports are not about what we look like or the stereotype or identities we adopt," Gleim said in an Associated Press article.

The Associated Press reported that Gleim said allowing transgender girls to participate in women's sports gives them an “immense unfair advantage" and takes away other girls' spots on teams.

