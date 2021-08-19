Carlisle borough opens application window for outside agency funding

Submissions will be evaluated by the assistant borough manager, chairperson or vice-chair of the Community Planning and Smart Growth Committee, and the chairperson or vice-chair of the Budget and Finance Committee.

Organizations that want to apply for outside agency funding should send submissions to: Borough of Carlisle, Assistant Borough Manager, Attn: Grant Guideline Request, 53 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013

Submissions must be made by Sept. 30. Applicants will be required to attend the Oct. 6 workshop meeting to present their submission. Once approved, the borough will notify recipients and funds will be dispersed.

A copy of the application information and guidelines can be found on the borough website, www.carlislepa.org/outside_agency_funding/. Copies of the information and guidelines can be requested by e-mailing Joyce Stone, the borough secretary at jstone@carlislepa.org or calling 717-240-6920.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.