Carlisle borough opens application window for outside agency funding

Carlisle borough has opened the application period for its outside agency funding for 2022.
During its annual budget process, the borough council considers funding requests from organizations that want to improve Carlisle. For fiscal year 2022, the borough is tentatively proposing to award $10,000 in funds, with a funding limit of $2,500 to one organization.
All submissions must be received by Sept. 30.
Those applying for outside agency funding must demonstrate that the funds will be used for one or more of the following areas:
- Community Beautification: Funds may be used to beautify a particular area of Carlisle Borough. Examples could include: planting along a block, neighborhood cleanups, planting of trees, etc.
- Social Programs: Funds may be used to support programs in the community that improve residents’ quality of life, particularly for children and youth.
- Support of Community Activities: Funds may be used to participate in community events, including the purchase of materials or supplies.
- Education: Funds may be used to support educational opportunities.
Other objectives for consideration in submissions include the estimated number of borough residents that will benefit from the project/mission and how the project/mission aligns with current borough services.
Submissions will be evaluated by the assistant borough manager, chairperson or vice-chair of the Community Planning and Smart Growth Committee, and the chairperson or vice-chair of the Budget and Finance Committee.
Organizations that want to apply for outside agency funding should send submissions to: Borough of Carlisle, Assistant Borough Manager, Attn: Grant Guideline Request, 53 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013
Submissions must be made by Sept. 30. Applicants will be required to attend the Oct. 6 workshop meeting to present their submission. Once approved, the borough will notify recipients and funds will be dispersed.
A copy of the application information and guidelines can be found on the borough website, www.carlislepa.org/outside_agency_funding/. Copies of the information and guidelines can be requested by e-mailing Joyce Stone, the borough secretary at jstone@carlislepa.org or calling 717-240-6920.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.