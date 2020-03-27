Carlisle Borough officials postpone action on rental ordinance

Carlisle Borough officials have delayed action on a proposed rental ordinance amendment due to precautions taken in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release issued Thursday, the borough said the delay will allow more time for interested parties to provide in-person feedback on the proposed ordinance.

"The ordinance amendment was advertised for public comment shortly before the COVID-19 situation arose, so to allow interested parties to continue to offer in-person feedback and public comment, the Borough has decided to delay the vote to a future date," the release said.

The earliest date the council will consider the amendment is May 16.

Borough hall was closed to the public on March 23 though the public can conduct borough business by telephone, email or mail.

The rental housing ordinance was adopted in January 2012 to regulating residential dwelling units within borough limits.

Borough council has been working on revisions to the ordinance for over a year, holding several meetings with property owners to gather comments and make adjustments to earlier drafts of the ordinance amendment.