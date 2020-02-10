Carlisle Borough officials order ahead on equipment for traffic signal upgrade at intersection of West High and Pitt streets

Carlisle Borough officials said they anticipate upgrading the traffic signals later this year at the intersection of West High and Pitt streets in the borough.

On Wednesday, the borough council authorized the purchase of mast arms for the project at a cost of $38,963 through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cooperative Purchasing Program.

The borough has 41 signalized intersections and each signal costs about $250,000 for a full replacement. The borough’s capital plan includes $1.25 million for traffic signal replacements between 2020 and 2024.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said bids for the project at High and Pitt streets will go out later this year, but because there’s significant lead time on acquiring the mast arms, the borough ordered them early so that they will be available by the time the work is done.

“PennDOT only allows masts that are manufactured by approved contractors. There are only two approved contractors in the nation,” Malarich said. “Both of those suppliers are quite busy.”

How long is the wait time for the mast arms?

“We’re still waiting for the ones at Orange and High and we ordered them last May,” Malarich said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

