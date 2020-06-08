Carlisle borough offers recycling containers for sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A limited number of recycling bins and wheeled receptacles are available for purchase by Carlisle borough residents.

The 35-gallon receptacles are available for $66 each and the 18-gallon bins are $30. Bins and receptatcles will be delivered to homes following the process recently used for purchase and home delivery of trash bags.

Residents may order by phone by calling the borough hall at 717-249-4422 during regular business hours of Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents will be required to provide their credit card information and delivery address. Callers will not incur convenience fees.

Residents may order online by going to the Borough of Carlisle Parks & Recreation secure online payment site at https://apm.activecommunities.com/carlislerec. In the “Search” field, type “recycling” and then choose the style of container you wish to purchase. The borough’s online credit card service provider, ActiveNet, charges a convenience fee.

When Borough Hall reopens to public access, residents will be able to purchase additional recycling containers with cash, check or credit card.