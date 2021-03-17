Carlisle Borough named finalist for 2021 All-America City Award

Carlisle is among the finalists of the 2021 All-America City Award and the only municipality in Pennsylvania to receive a nomination, the borough announced Wednesday.

The National Civic League announced the nominations this week with Carlisle being one of 20 finalists. Other nominees include Richmond, Virginia; Englewood, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; and Dallas, Texas.

The award has been given to 10 communities each year since 1949 and celebrates the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement to address issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses and nonprofit and government leaders. The theme for the 2021 competition is "Building Equitable and Resilient Communities."

Carlisle's participation in the competition is a collaborative effort between the borough and Dickinson College. Borough elected officials, staff and college representatives work on completing the application in February.

The borough chose to highlight the Carlisle Community Action Network and its response to the pandemic, and another featured project focused on work to address racial equity and justice, including the work done with the Lincoln Cemetery re-dedication and reconciliation. The third highlighted project is the Climate Action Commission.