Carlisle Borough meets financial expectations at year's midpoint

Carlisle is about where officials expected it to be financially at the halfway point of the year, according to a midyear budget update given to the borough council last week.

Finance director Richard Juday said the general fund, which is primarily made up of property tax collections, is meeting expectations with about 56.7%, or $7,569,243, received so far. That amount includes a significant reimbursement from the borough’s health insurer.

“In 2020, our claims dropped, so we got a $100,000 reimbursement in the general fund, which was $25,000 over what we anticipated,” Juday said.

At the same time, revenues from building permits, pool and recreation programs and interest are underperforming expectations.

Expenses in 2021 stand at $5,403,407, or 40.5%, of budgeted amounts. Juday said there has been an increase in expenses as benefits have been paid out to employees who retired or left that will be monitored as the year progresses.

Expenses from overtime are coming in at $55,000 less than budgeted for this point in the year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Utility funds, which are water, sewer and stormwater funds, are all meeting expectations, according to Juday.