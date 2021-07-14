Carlisle Borough meets financial expectations at year's midpoiint

Carlisle is about where officials expected it to be financially at the halfway point of the year, according to a midyear budget update given to the borough council last week.
Finance director Richard Juday said the general fund, which is primarily made up of property tax collections, is meeting expectations with about 56.7%, or $7,569,243, received so far. That amount includes a significant reimbursement from the borough’s health insurer.
“In 2020, our claims dropped, so we got a $100,000 reimbursement in the general fund, which was $25,000 over what we anticipated,” Juday said.
At the same time, revenues from building permits, pool and recreation programs and interest are underperforming expectations.
Expenses in 2021 stand at $5,403,407, or 40.5%, of budgeted amounts. Juday said there has been an increase in expenses as benefits have been paid out to employees who retired or left that will be monitored as the year progresses.
Expenses from overtime are coming in at $55,000 less than budgeted for this point in the year.
Utility funds, which are water, sewer and stormwater funds, are all meeting expectations, according to Juday.
Utility accounts with a past due balance of more than $436 for a period of greater than 120 days reach the threshold at which a lien may be applied to the property.
The number of delinquent utility accounts that have that threshold has dropped by about 40 accounts since the first quarter, though the overall amount owed has increased from $402,200 to $503,870.
The increase is driven by a number of commercial and industrial properties that have not made payments, Juday said.
In the solid waste fund, the borough still expects to draw on reserves as the year goes on. The borough has budgeted $87,000 of its reserves to cover operating expenses as the trash collection costs increase at 3% per year while the bag price remained at $5.85.
In the parking fund, lease and parking permit revenue is returning to pre-COVID levels while revenue from parking meters and the Pomfret Street garage is down, accounting for a drop of about $85,000.
“With less hours manning the garage, we’re generating less revenue. We also aren’t collecting revenue from our gold meters,” Juday said.
