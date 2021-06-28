Carlisle borough manager explains panel process for hirings, promotions in Carlisle Police Department

The presence of a U.S. Army War College employee on a panel involved in interviewing potential Carlisle police officers or those seeking a promotion has raised some concerns, but Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong says it’s the man’s residency in Carlisle that is the real factor for that temporary position.

Robert Suskie is the director of emergency services at the U.S. Army War College. He is also a borough resident and has served on two occasions on a four-person panel that interviews police officers seeking employment or promotion in the Carlisle Police Department. The panel is not the same as the borough’s Civil Service Commission, whose members are appointed by the borough council.

Under civil service regulations, Armstrong said the panel includes two people from the Carlisle community who are appointed by the borough manager or his/her designee, the chief of police and a law enforcement officer who is a sergeant or higher and selected by the chief.

The panel is formed only when a hiring or promotion is to be made in the police department, and members of the panel are picked each time for that voluntary duty.

