Carlisle borough launches platform for residents to share ideas, weigh in on issues

Carlisle recently launced a new platform that gives residents an online hub where they can learn about ongoing borough projects and initiatives, discuss and share ideas with fellow residents, and weigh in on the issues that matter to them.

Engage Carlisle, designed by CitizenLab, makes it easier for the public to become involved in borough government. The goal of the platform is to include the community more often in local decision-making processes and to increase transparency as to how and why decisions are made. Residents and stakeholders can use Engage Carlisle to get involved, ask questions, and provide feedback about Borough projects and initiatives.

“One of Borough Council’s goals is to increase the transparency of borough government and to get residents involved more authentically in the process,” said Mayor Tim Scott in a news release announcing the platform. “Engage Carlisle is a great way to do that and we encourage residents to join and become an active participant in their local government.”

The Borough’s partnership with CitizenLab began with Scott’s participation in the National League of Cities Innovation Ecosystems Commitment Program. Improving and enhancing community engagement was chosen as the borough’s focus area. The borough interviewed several vendors and selected CitizenLab, the same vendor used by the City of Lancaster.

