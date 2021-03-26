Carlisle borough launches platform for residents to share ideas, weigh in on issues

Carlisle recently launced a new platform that gives residents an online hub where they can learn about ongoing borough projects and initiatives, discuss and share ideas with fellow residents, and weigh in on the issues that matter to them.
Engage Carlisle, designed by CitizenLab, makes it easier for the public to become involved in borough government. The goal of the platform is to include the community more often in local decision-making processes and to increase transparency as to how and why decisions are made. Residents and stakeholders can use Engage Carlisle to get involved, ask questions, and provide feedback about Borough projects and initiatives.
“One of Borough Council’s goals is to increase the transparency of borough government and to get residents involved more authentically in the process,” said Mayor Tim Scott in a news release announcing the platform. “Engage Carlisle is a great way to do that and we encourage residents to join and become an active participant in their local government.”
The Borough’s partnership with CitizenLab began with Scott’s participation in the National League of Cities Innovation Ecosystems Commitment Program. Improving and enhancing community engagement was chosen as the borough’s focus area. The borough interviewed several vendors and selected CitizenLab, the same vendor used by the City of Lancaster.
To register for Engage Carlisle, visit www.carlislepa.org/engage and click on “Sign Up” at the top right corner. Registrants are required to provide their name, e-mail address and street address. Once registered, only the first and last name will be viewable to other registrants. Registration can also be completed using a Facebook or Google account.
Engage Carlisle currently features three projects. “Tell Us YOUR Carlisle Story” provides an easy way for residents to begin interacting with the site. With this project, registered users can share their own stories about living and/or working in the borough. Users can add photos and/or videos to their submissions, as well as interact with others’ submitted stories.
The borough is also using CitizenLab to receive feedback from residents about potential traffic calming measures in the area of Bedford and East streets. The Climate Action Commission is also featured on CitizenLab and plans to use the platform to solicit community feedback about potential projects.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.