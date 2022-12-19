Carlisle Borough launches new project on community engagement platform, seeks submissions

It may be hard to believe, but Christmas is less than a week away with New Years right on its heels. As the year comes to an end, Carlisle is reflecting on 2022 with a new project on Engage Carlisle.

Engage Carlisle is the borough's community engagement platform and its new project, "The Best of 2022: Carlisle Edition" is open for submissions.

Residents can participate online at www.carlislepa.org/engage where they can share some of their best memories from this year. This could be anything from a day at a downtown park to an event to a friendly gesture from a neighbor, the borough said in a news release.

Submissions will be highlighted on the borough's social media and in a future edition of the Gazette newsletter.

To register for Engage Carlisle, residents can click on "Sign Up" at the top right corner of the platform's website and provide their name, email address and street address. People can also register with a Facebook or Google account. The borough said that once participants are registered, only a person's first and last names will be viewable to others on the platform.

After registration, participants can click "The Best of 2022: Carlisle Edition" to add their input. The borough also encouraged residents to include photos and videos.

The project will remain open through Jan. 31.

Once registered for Engage Carlisle, the borough said users will be able to participate in future projects.

The platform may also be used as part of the borough council's 2023 strategic planning process, the news release said.

