Carlisle Borough issues disaster declaration

Carlisle Borough has executed a disaster declaration in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the declaration is on file with the Cumberland County Emergency Operations Center.
The declaration allows the borough to procure equipment and manpower to alleviate the effects of the disaster, aid in the restoration of essential public services and take any other emergency response action necessary to respond to the crisis.
