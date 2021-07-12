Carlisle Borough, Hope Station plan meeting Wednesday to discuss concerns about Memorial Park

Hope Station, Carlisle Borough and Carlisle Parks and Recreation are bringing the community together to talk about concerns at Memorial Park and ways to make it a safe, clean place for children and families.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hope Station, 149 W. Penn St.

“What I’m looking for is an all hands on deck approach,” Carlisle Borough Council member Brenda Landis said.

Landis brought up the issue at a recent borough council workshop meeting, saying she had been contacted by a resident and that she had seen a post on Nextdoor about issues with litter specifically in Memorial and Heberlig-Palmer parks.

“It’s not just the parks themselves. It’s along the streets,” she said.

People have also been reported to be loud and hanging out in cars near the parks. Sometimes people have been seen smoking marijuana.

The conditions have made some people uncomfortable with taking their children to the parks.

Landis followed up with the resident and sent the information to the borough staff. Since then, she has seen the Carlisle Police Department doing bike patrols and has seen days when it seemed to have improved and other days when there was trash along the road.

“We need to be a little more proactive to ensure that people can continue to use our parks,” she said.

