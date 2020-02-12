Carlisle Borough hires assistant borough manager

Carlisle Borough on Wednesday announced it has hired Owen Snyder as its assistant borough manager.

Snyder will take over the position held by Susan Armstrong before she was hired as the borough manager.

Snyder previously served the borough as its finance director from June 2008 to September 2015, before he became the business operations manager at Carlisle Area School District.

According to the borough, Snyder has more than 10 years' experience in senior management and experience in many facets of business operations.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Owen back on staff," Armstrong said in a news release. "In addition to his institutional knowledge of borough operations and technical skills, Owen has a strong work ethic and the ability to solve problems and increase efficiencies.”

“I am very excited to return to the organization and look forward to advancing the borough’s objectives as assistant manager,” Snyder said.

The assistant borough manager provides recommendations to the borough manager on administrative policies, gives policy guidance and interpretations to department heads, conducts special studies and administers special projects assigned by the borough manager, according to the borough.

