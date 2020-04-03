Carlisle Borough Hall to be closed to public for April 9 council meeting; call-in and video options for public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle Borough Hall will remain closed to the public during the April 9 borough council meeting, the borough announced on Thursday.

According to a post on the borough's Facebook page, the closure is to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

People who want to participate in the meeting can call at 1-301-715-8592, use the meeting ID 421-618-431 and the passcode 025101, the post said.

Anyone with difficulties connecting through the call-in number can call 717-601-0184. TDD users may contact the same number by using the Pennsylvania Relay System at 1-800-654-5894.

Borough residents may submit questions or comments before the meeting by email to the borough secretary, Joyce Stone (jstone@carlislepa.org). All emails must be received by close of business on April 8.

The preliminary agenda can be viewed at www.carlislepa.org, and clicking on the Agendas & Minutes button.