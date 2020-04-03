Carlisle Borough Hall to be closed to public for April 9 council meeting; call-in and video options for public
alert top story

Carlisle Borough Hall to be closed to public for April 9 council meeting; call-in and video options for public

Carlisle Borough Hall
Sentinel File

Carlisle Borough Hall will remain closed to the public during the April 9 borough council meeting, the borough announced on Thursday.

According to a post on the borough's Facebook page, the closure is to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

People who want to participate in the meeting can call at 1-301-715-8592, use the meeting ID 421-618-431 and the passcode 025101, the post said.

Anyone with difficulties connecting through the call-in number can call 717-601-0184. TDD users may contact the same number by using the Pennsylvania Relay System at 1-800-654-5894.

Borough residents may submit questions or comments before the meeting by email to the borough secretary, Joyce Stone (jstone@carlislepa.org). All emails must be received by close of business on April 8.

The preliminary agenda can be viewed at www.carlislepa.org, and clicking on the Agendas & Minutes button.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News