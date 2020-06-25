Carlisle borough crews on the scene of water main break
As of 9 a.m., Carlisle Borough crews have been on the scene of a water main break in the Ridge Street area for about seven hours.

Crews responded to the break on a 12-inch water main in the early morning hours, according to a Facebook post from the borough Thursday.

Residents in the area may experience low water pressure. Water pressure will return to normal once crews finish the repair.

The repair is expected to be finished by early afternoon.

