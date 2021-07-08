Carlisle Borough councilman blasts Rep. Perry for saying Democrats want to destroy the country

Carlisle Borough Councilman Joel Hicks fired back at comments made last month by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in which the Congressman for the 10th District said Democrats want to destroy the country.
“They want to destroy the country that you grew up in. They want to destroy the country that the founders made. That is their plan. That is their goal,” Perry said during a speech at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in early June.
Perry continued saying that individual Democrats may have differing opinions on issues including defunding police but that it’s the overall party policy that matters. On that count, he drew a parallel between the Democratic Party and the Nazi party.
“We’ve seen this throughout history, right?" he said. "Not every citizen in Germany in the 1930s and '40s was in the Nazi party. They weren’t. But what happened across Germany? That’s what’s important. What were the policies? What was the leadership? That’s what we have to focus on."
Perry finished his comments with encouragement to go fight.
Prefacing his comments at the end of a regular borough council meeting by saying it would be a dereliction of duty not to publicly condemn Perry’s comments, Hicks said he watched Perry’s entire speech to make sure the reported comments were not taken out of context.
“You were not quoted out of context,” Hicks said.
“The biggest threat to America is not the Democratic Party. It's not the Republican Party. It's not the police. It's not the military. It's not Blue Lives Matter. It's not Black Lives Matter. If anything, it's your disgraceful rhetoric and what it implies,” Hicks said.
Hicks said that he had been a Republican most of his life, but his policy preferences evolved and he is now a Democrat who has never questioned that both parties had the best interests of the country at heart.
“Mr. Perry, I am clearly part of the ‘they’ you're referencing," he said during the meeting. "I ask that you show me the plan I am using to destroy America. Show it to me."
Hicks noted that the Republican county commissioners “reinforced the integrity of our elections against false claims of fraud” even as Perry voted to have the state’s electoral votes rejected.
“As best as I can tell, the only thing we really need to save us from is you, whose only reason to get up every morning seems to be to try to divide Americans against each other,” Hicks said.
Hicks invited Perry to come to Carlisle to see why the town has been named as an All-America City, calling the borough a poster child for America.
“I’ll buy you a beer and share with you why I still think we’re the greatest country in the world. If at any point it feels like we’re destroying America, we’ll come up with a safe word, and I’ll let you go,” Hicks said.
Hicks later said that he had contacted Perry’s office before the borough council meeting, hoping to get further explanation and clarification of the comments, but he received no response. Even now, he said he still would welcome a conversation with Perry.
