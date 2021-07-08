Carlisle Borough councilman blasts Rep. Perry for saying Democrats want to destroy the country

“You were not quoted out of context,” Hicks said.

“The biggest threat to America is not the Democratic Party. It's not the Republican Party. It's not the police. It's not the military. It's not Blue Lives Matter. It's not Black Lives Matter. If anything, it's your disgraceful rhetoric and what it implies,” Hicks said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hicks said that he had been a Republican most of his life, but his policy preferences evolved and he is now a Democrat who has never questioned that both parties had the best interests of the country at heart.

“Mr. Perry, I am clearly part of the ‘they’ you're referencing," he said during the meeting. "I ask that you show me the plan I am using to destroy America. Show it to me."

Hicks noted that the Republican county commissioners “reinforced the integrity of our elections against false claims of fraud” even as Perry voted to have the state’s electoral votes rejected.

“As best as I can tell, the only thing we really need to save us from is you, whose only reason to get up every morning seems to be to try to divide Americans against each other,” Hicks said.