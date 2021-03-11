Carlisle Borough Council unanimously approves truth and reconciliation commission

Carlisle Borough Council Thursday unanimously approved a resolution establishing a truth and reconciliation commission.
The final version included changes that had been made after receiving feedback from the community, Councilman Jeff Stuby said.
The changes clarify the work of the commission to focus on improving racial justice and racial equity within the scope and jurisdiction of the borough council, he said. The commission will look at policies, practices and actions that have contributed to racial inequity and systemic racism.
The commission will offer the public the chance to speak on these areas and ultimately recommend reforms to the council that are meant to “mend the wounds of racial injustice and combat systemic racism,” Stuby said.
Revisions to the resolution also establish a tiered approach to the start of the commission’s work. Borough council will first appoint members to the commission. The commission will then create a mission statement, bylaws and a plan that will be reviewed at a joint meeting of the commission and the council before the commission begins its work.
“This tiered process will provide an extra layer of transparency. Further, it gives the commission, council and public opportunity to openly discuss and consider the commission’s specific aims,” Stuby said.
The revised resolution also includes a statement acknowledging that the borough sits on the traditional land of the Susquehannock and other Indigenous people “who stewarded the land for generations and were forcibly removed through physical violence, fraudulent purchases, and broken treaties.”
“The resolution before us tonight cannot undo over 400 years of systemic racism. Actions from every level of government made over centuries led us to where we are and we, as a local government, are limited in the changes we can make,” Stuby said.
Stephen Speer, the Penn State Dickinson Law representative to the borough council, said forming of the commission is a big step, but it’s only the beginning of the work.
“It’s really, truly what happens at the end of this that’s going to make the most difference,” he said. “I’m very interested to see what the council will be able to do at the end of all of this to show that we do actually listen, that we do actually care and that we will try to make this community a better place for all.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.