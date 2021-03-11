Carlisle Borough Council unanimously approves truth and reconciliation commission

The revised resolution also includes a statement acknowledging that the borough sits on the traditional land of the Susquehannock and other Indigenous people “who stewarded the land for generations and were forcibly removed through physical violence, fraudulent purchases, and broken treaties.”

“The resolution before us tonight cannot undo over 400 years of systemic racism. Actions from every level of government made over centuries led us to where we are and we, as a local government, are limited in the changes we can make,” Stuby said.

Stephen Speer, the Penn State Dickinson Law representative to the borough council, said forming of the commission is a big step, but it’s only the beginning of the work.

“It’s really, truly what happens at the end of this that’s going to make the most difference,” he said. “I’m very interested to see what the council will be able to do at the end of all of this to show that we do actually listen, that we do actually care and that we will try to make this community a better place for all.”

