Carlisle Borough Council, Truth & Reconciliation Commission plan joint meeting Wednesday

A special joint public meeting and hearing will be held Wednesday to review, discuss and possibly approve the proposed by-laws, mission statement and action plan for Carlisle's Truth & Reconciliation Commission.

The meeting will include the Carlisle Borough Council and members of the commission and will be held at 6 p.m. at the borough hall and via Zoom. Those interested in attending via Zoom should register at the borough website, carlislepa.org.

The commission, appointed May 13, held its first meeting on May 25. Since then, the commission members have been working on the by-laws, mission statement and action plan to meet the deadline imposed by the council to have such documents ready within 60 days of the creation of the commission.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The documents outline the commission's plans to engage in truth-telling and fact-finding exercises through a variety of methods that include surveys, archival research, oral histories and systematic research.

According to the action plan, for example, the commission will participate in community events and visit Carlisle area churches and businesses owned by people who are Black, indigenous or people of color.