Carlisle Borough Council to hold Thursday meeting online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle Borough Council's April meeting will be held via Zoom video conferencing and be broadcast via YouTube as the borough hall remains closed to comply with stay-at-home orders.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m.

To access the meeting using Zoom, participants should go to zoom.com or call in to 1-301-715-8592 shortly before 7 p.m. Then enter the meeting ID, 421-618-431, and passcode, 025101.

Borough citizens may submit questions or comments before the meeting via email to the Borough Secretary Joyce Stone, at jstone@carlislepa.org. All emails must be received by the close of business on Thursday.

Zoom meeting participants may provide public comment by sending a message to the host via the chat function. The host will then relay comments or questions, if appropriate, to the borough council. Residents participating by phone only wishing to engage in public comment during the meeting must contact the assistant borough manager at 717-601-0184 during the meeting.

The borough will also offer a livestream of the meeting via YouTube. A link to the stream will be provided on the borough’s website (www.carlislepa.org/livestream) approximately 15 minutes before the meeting begins. The link will also be shared on the borough’s social media sites.