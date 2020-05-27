Carlisle Borough Council to discuss small business recovery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carlisle Borough Council will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday to discuss potential small business recovery strategies.

Those who want to participate must email borough secretary Joyce Stone at jstone@carlislepa.org by 4:30 p.m. Thursday for Zoom sign-in information. Those requiring special accommodations should contact the assistant borough manager at 717-240-6921, 48 hours prior to the public meeting. Telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY) users may contact this number by using the Pennsylvania Relay System at 800-654-5894.

Prior to the special meeting, borough residents may submit questions or comments to jstone@carlislepa.org. All emails must be received by the end of the day Thursday.

The borough will also offer a livestream of the meeting via its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/carlislepa. Those who want to watch the meeting without participating in the public comment period are encouraged to watch the meeting on Facebook rather than Zoom. The public comments on the Facebook stream will not be monitored during the meeting.

In addition to taking an active role in a number of forums that have been created in response to COVID-19, the borough council is facilitating and assisting with a variety of recovery efforts. This special meeting will focus on the borough’s small business community.