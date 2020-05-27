Carlisle Borough Council to discuss small business recovery

Carlisle Borough Council will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday to discuss potential small business recovery strategies.
Those who want to participate must email borough secretary Joyce Stone at jstone@carlislepa.org by 4:30 p.m. Thursday for Zoom sign-in information. Those requiring special accommodations should contact the assistant borough manager at 717-240-6921, 48 hours prior to the public meeting. Telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY) users may contact this number by using the Pennsylvania Relay System at 800-654-5894.
Prior to the special meeting, borough residents may submit questions or comments to jstone@carlislepa.org. All emails must be received by the end of the day Thursday.
The borough will also offer a livestream of the meeting via its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/carlislepa. Those who want to watch the meeting without participating in the public comment period are encouraged to watch the meeting on Facebook rather than Zoom. The public comments on the Facebook stream will not be monitored during the meeting.
In addition to taking an active role in a number of forums that have been created in response to COVID-19, the borough council is facilitating and assisting with a variety of recovery efforts. This special meeting will focus on the borough’s small business community.
At its May 14 meeting, the council discussed potential strategies, including identifying ordinances and zoning rules that could potentially be lifted during a public health crisis and repurposing public space for local business activities temporarily. Other potential recovery strategies discussed included temporary street closures for pedestrian access, possible parking enforcement changes and installation of hand washing facilities.
Borough leaders said the small business community is diverse and not every strategy will be appropriate for every business.
“Any measures that we take to do this will only be as effective as the collective input we receive from our local businesses and business patrons,” Councilman Joel Hicks said.
Mayor Tim Scott pointed to a meeting with local businesses that was hosted earlier this month by Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz.
“The borough council, manager and staff have been actively engaged in responding to immediate needs within the Carlisle community as well as planning for recovery. The meeting recently hosted by Sean is just another example of the borough taking the pulse of the community’s needs and pursuing thoughtful strategies that can help accelerate recovery,” he said.
