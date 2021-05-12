Carlisle Borough Council sends Rep. Barb Gleim a letter opposing legislation on transgender women in sports

The letter, dated April 30, states the borough’s “strong opposition” to the bill, HB972, noting that transgender youths face bias, lack of community support, hostility, stigma and demoralization.

“We should be advocating for protections of our transgender youth so that they have the opportunities, support, affirmation and means to thrive instead of introducing legislation that ultimately curbs their rights,” the letter stated.

The letter went on to say that the bill runs counter to initiatives in the borough to address inequality, including the passage of the human relations ordinance in 2016, the November 2020 acknowledgement and apology for the borough’s past participation in segregation and systematic racism, and the creation of the truth and reconciliation commission.

“I am extremely touched by this decision and the action of the Borough of Carlisle, and we will continue to encourage other municipalities that have a standing, current nondiscrimination ordinance to stand up for what is right,” Crossley said when contacted after the meeting.

In a statement to The Sentinel, Gleim thanked the borough for expressing its opinion on the legislation.