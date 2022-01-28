Carlisle borough council selects Mellen to fill vacant seat

M. Catherine Mellen needed at least four votes to become the newest member of the Carlisle borough council. She got five.

The Carlisle borough council held a special meeting Thursday night in its municipal building at 53 South West Street in Carlisle to review five applicants for the council's vacant seat and select one of them to fill it. Mellon earned five of six votes from the current council members, with Mayor Sean Shultz casting his vote for Curtis Thompson.

The open council seat became available when Shultz resigned from council to step in as the newly elected mayor.

Mellen, a native of Carlisle, works as the Development Director and Board Liaison at the Carlisle Family YMCA. She said she has 13 years of experience in the nonprofit sector in Carlisle through her current work at the YMCA and previous employment at the Bosler Memorial Library.

Mellen said she put her name in for the open position for a couple of reasons.

"I've encouraged a lot of people over the last five years to run for office and I thought I'd better put my money where my mouth is and step forward myself," Mellen said. "We can't expect others to make the change, we need to make the change that we want to see. Also, one of my main reasons for wanting to serve is that I would like to see greater diversity on the council."

Mellen said she wanted to see more women serving on the council as well as more racial diversity among members. She said her new position on council gives her the opportunity to continue serving her community.

"I feel like over the past several years, people have gotten a little bit complacent about being involved and expect that other people are going to make the decisions and I encourage everyone to sort of step up and take an active role in decision making and that's what I am trying to do," Mellen said. "I'm always open to hearing concerns that anyone might have on a variety of issues, so I hope that I will serve them well."

The five applicants, all required to be residents of the Carlisle borough for at least one year and registered to vote there, were as follows:

The candidates took turns Thursday night addressing the Carlisle borough council with their responses and explanations to the three questions outlined in the application process:

Why do you want to serve on Carlisle Borough Council? What prior experience can you bring to Borough Council that will benefit the Carlisle community? What objectives and projects do you envision Carlisle pursuing in the next five years?

Then members of the Carlisle borough council then conducted a Q&A-style session involving a a variety of topics. These included racial equality, community engagement, their stances on borough trash services and their styles of leadership among others.

The meeting then opened up for a time of public comment before each member of council wrote down their vote.

Mellen will hold office as a member of the Carlisle borough council until her term expires in January of 2024.

