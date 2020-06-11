Carlisle Borough Council planning town hall to address race relations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Carlisle Borough Council said Thursday night it wants to maintain the momentum in the wake of George Floyd protests within town and work to improve race relations.

“I said last week that I did not want this moment to recede to a memory, and I mean that,” Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said near the end of the meeting that was once again conducted on Zoom.

Among the starting points, Shultz said, is a town hall. He said he’s working to form one and identify participants. There was no plan discussed for when or where it might be held.

Carlisle has seen several protests and rallies in the two weeks since George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis. The fatal interaction was caught on video and went viral, setting off a national furor in towns and cities across the country.

Carlisle’s rallies have been largely peaceful, and another is scheduled Saturday.

Shultz and others said they want to build momentum and make lasting changes.