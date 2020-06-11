Carlisle Borough Council planning town hall to address race relations

The Carlisle Borough Council said Thursday night it wants to maintain the momentum in the wake of George Floyd protests within town and work to improve race relations.
“I said last week that I did not want this moment to recede to a memory, and I mean that,” Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said near the end of the meeting that was once again conducted on Zoom.
Among the starting points, Shultz said, is a town hall. He said he’s working to form one and identify participants. There was no plan discussed for when or where it might be held.
Carlisle has seen several protests and rallies in the two weeks since George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis. The fatal interaction was caught on video and went viral, setting off a national furor in towns and cities across the country.
Carlisle’s rallies have been largely peaceful, and another is scheduled Saturday.
Shultz and others said they want to build momentum and make lasting changes.
“I do remember 1968 very well, and it felt like a change point,” councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston said. “And now I feel like we’re at another change point where many, many people are coming together. … And I think we need to strike while the iron is hot to do something real and not just talking about it.”
The borough council didn’t discuss any specific plans during the meeting. Shultz said goals should include creating “new pathways" throughout the community.
Councilwoman Brenda Landis said it also includes addressing “coded language” about different neighborhoods in Carlisle and making sure the council asks the same questions about plans for new single-family homes and apartments. As the county continues to settle into the COVID-19 era and later the post-COVID-19 era, different types of housing will be important while trying to ensure all members of the community have equal chances to live wherever they want.
“There’s lots of things that are engrained in our culture that we don’t think about,” Landis said.
“Equity is so important in everything that we do, and it is past time that we live that,” Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said.
Green phase begins Friday
Hours before Cumberland County was set to move to the green phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, borough councilman Sean Crampsie reminded residents green doesn’t equal “a free-for-all.”
“Please continue to follow CDC guidelines, wash your hands, practice social distancing,” he said.
The meeting opened with some notes related to the county’s upgrade to green, the least restrictive of the three stages in Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening policy that went into effect several weeks ago to help reopen the state in small stages as it continues to try to continue to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
Susan Armstrong said borough hall will open to the public in the coming days, but there will be limited access on the main floor.
“We are continuing to practice social distancing measures and all other precautionary measures within the facility itself,” she said.
Armstrong said Carlisle police didn’t have one incident after the open container ordinance was lifted June 6.
Businesses can continue to request curbside pick-up and drop-off permits, which would require a parking meter bag to reserve the space. The borough will also offer temporary permits for tents and similar structures to assist retail businesses. And businesses can fill out temporary parking lot permits online.
Director of Parks and Recreation Andrea Crouse said five businesses have already scheduled park use time, four of them at Thornwald Park, now that parks can reopen. The Carlisle community pool will remain closed for the year, but spray pads, playgrounds, pavilion rentals and sports fields will open again in green phase with social distancing guidelines implemented.
