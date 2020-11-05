Carlisle Borough Council passes resolution acknowledging, apologizing for removal of Lincoln Cemetery

Carlisle Borough Council Wednesday officially apologized for the removal of grave markers and headstones at Lincoln Cemetery by unanimously passing a resolution that not only acknowledged the past but also looked forward to a more equitable future.
“Carlisle Borough Council apologizes for any and all past participation in the sanctioning of segregation and systemic racism toward African-Americans and other people of color, particularly in relation to the events that led to the removal of all grave markers and headstones, except for one, in the Lincoln Cemetery in 1972,” the resolution begins.
The resolution recalls the cemetery as the final resting place for at least 650 Black Carlisle residents from about 1804 to 1905, including physicians, educators and more than 50 United States Colored Troop members and Civil War veterans. It also points to Fleta Jordan’s work to make sure her family’s headstone remained at the site.
“It is important that we as elected leaders of borough government take accountability for our past and recognize the damage caused by some of the worst chapters in our community’s history and inflicted upon generations of Carlisle residents, those interred and the descendants thereof,” the resolution said.
The resolution said that to move forward as a “more compassionate, caring and inclusive community,” the borough has to acknowledge “the suffering and pain caused by centuries of discrimination and racial inequity in borough government and the auspices over which she has jurisdiction” and that healing as a community begins with recognizing the past.
Council member Brenda Landis recognized the work of the Lincoln Cemetery Committee that had discussed a resolution like the one passed Wednesday. The committee includes representatives from the borough, Hope Station, Cumberland County Historical Society and the U.S. Army War College alongside descendants of those buried in the cemetery and community members with an interest in the cemetery.
Landis thanked committee member TaWanda Stallworth for bringing those discussions back to the fore.
“The resolution did not make its way forward as swiftly as it should have,” Landis said.
Landis said the committee discussed having the resolution posted on site in a permanent way so that people in the future know the borough understands what had been done over time and worked to make amends.
“That’s going to be a work in progress,” she said. “We’re continuing to make sure this space is honored and cared for the way it should be.”
“I’m very grateful that my camera is not on so you can’t see me doing ugly cries right now,” Stallworth told the council after the resolution was passed.
The emotion in her voice could be heard over the Zoom webinar as she thanked the council for taking a risk and being committed to equality.
“The important thing for me and for many others is that we got here. We could debate about what took so long to get us here and how we got here, but it’s important that we arrived,” she said.
Stallworth doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence that the borough issued this apology at this point in the country’s history, recalling Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016. Charlottesville and its aftermath, the death of George Floyd and President Donald Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacist support have forced the country to examine its racial biases, she said.
“Now, the NFL takes a knee. Now, it’s appropriate to kneel during the national anthem,” she said.
“No one is more excited about this momentum than me,” she said. “But I want us to remember that Colin Kaepernick still does not have a job. Racial and social justice cannot be invoked when it’s on trend. Now the hard work begins.”
The resolution also calls on the borough to hold an open discussion on racism that Mayor Tim Scott said would be scheduled in the first quarter of 2021.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
