Carlisle Borough Council passes resolution acknowledging, apologizing for removal of Lincoln Cemetery

Council member Brenda Landis recognized the work of the Lincoln Cemetery Committee that had discussed a resolution like the one passed Wednesday. The committee includes representatives from the borough, Hope Station, Cumberland County Historical Society and the U.S. Army War College alongside descendants of those buried in the cemetery and community members with an interest in the cemetery.

Landis thanked committee member TaWanda Stallworth for bringing those discussions back to the fore.

“The resolution did not make its way forward as swiftly as it should have,” Landis said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Landis said the committee discussed having the resolution posted on site in a permanent way so that people in the future know the borough understands what had been done over time and worked to make amends.

“That’s going to be a work in progress,” she said. “We’re continuing to make sure this space is honored and cared for the way it should be.”

“I’m very grateful that my camera is not on so you can’t see me doing ugly cries right now,” Stallworth told the council after the resolution was passed.

The emotion in her voice could be heard over the Zoom webinar as she thanked the council for taking a risk and being committed to equality.