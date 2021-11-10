 Skip to main content
Carlisle

Carlisle Borough Council passes amendment to bring inspections to rental properties

Rental Properties Carlisle

A property is listed for rent in Carlisle in March 2021.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle Borough Council Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its rental housing ordinance that establishes an inspection program for rental properties.

The ordinance has been in the works for more than two years and was to have been up for a vote in April 2020. But it was delayed as the borough dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Lanza, who represents the Capital Area Rental Property Owners Association, said the ongoing pandemic is one reason the borough council should have continued to put off adopting the measure, especially since those doing the inspections won’t know the medical conditions of the tenants of the properties they inspect.

“At this point, essentially what we’re proposing to do here through this ordinance is to send a borough employee or employees from house to house throughout the borough at a time when the headlines and the news are still going to be dominated by a discussion of the pandemic and the virus,” he said.

Lanza also pointed to the experience of East Pennsboro Township, which has had such an ordinance for 15 years. He knows there are houses there that have survived through various inspection cycles and yet have code violations.

“I do not think you’re going to solve the problems you’re expecting to solve,” he said. “You cannot fine your way or legislate your way into better housing.”

The implementation date for the ordinance is Sept. 1, 2022. The rental inspection program will start with registration of rental properties within five months of that date for current properties, within 30 days for those converting, creating or removing dwelling units and within 10 days of change of ownership.

Owners and property managers are required to acknowledge that tenants have been notified of rights and responsibilities concerning trash removal, property maintenance, behavior, noise and snow and ice removal.

Inspections are due within eight months of Sept. 1, 2022. After that initial inspection, the properties are placed on a three-year inspection cycle that can be extended into a five-year cycle if there are no violations. Provisions in the ordinance allow for the inspection cycle to be lengthened or shortened depending on the number of violations.

