Carlisle Borough Council names seven to its Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Carlisle Borough Council Thursday appointed seven people to its new Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

They are: Raff Donelson, Andrew Razanauskas, Kendall Isaac, TaWanda Stallworth, Emily Kelahan, Dorene Wilbur and Tristin Milazzo.

Councilman Sean Shultz said the council received a large number of applicants, creating a "deep pool of applicants" for the positions on the commission.

"I think this is going to be an incredible step forward for the borough," he said. "I think the group that we have together is really going to move this ball forward and provide the council with some meaningful, actionable steps that we can take to improve life in this borough."

Terms for the commission members are effective immediately and will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The borough council passed a resolution creating the independent, nonpartisan commission at its March 11 meeting. Its goal is to improve racial justice and racial equity within the scope and jurisdiction of Carlisle Borough Council.

The commission will look at policies, practices and actions that have contributed to racial inequity and systemic racism.