Carlisle Borough Council calls on state General Assembly to give municipalities authority to set minimum wage

Carlisle Borough Council is calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to give municipalities the option to set their own minimum wage.
The council unanimously passed a resolution at its Jan. 14 meeting to support legislation stemming from a House Co-Sponsorship Memo from Rep. Kevin Boyle.
Boyle, a Democrat representing Philadelphia, circulated the memo stating his intent to introduce legislation to repeal a 2006 amendment to the minimum wage law that prohibits local municipalities from enacting their own minimum wage.
In that memo, Boyle writes that it is "imperative that municipalities in our state have every possible resource available so that we can work together and get our economy going again."
According to the memo, a 2006 amendment to the minimum wage law prohibits municipalities from setting their own minimum wage.
"It ignores differences in the cost of living and other factors from city to city and town to town. We have to give local governments the tools to customize solutions that work best for their citizens," Boyle wrote.
Carlisle's resolution supporting the change cited the failure of the General Assembly to pass "living wage" legislation that has forced "workers in Carlisle to live in poverty despite, in some cases, working multiple low wage jobs" as a reason to give municipalities the option to set wages.
Due to preemption laws, the borough is not even allowed to have the conversations with businesses and others in the community, Borough Councilman Sean Crampsie said.
Councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston said the minimum wage was last raised in 2009. In the meantime, prices have increased and people are having trouble keeping up.
"We're ruining lives left and right by not addressing this issue," she said.
As Pennsylvania's minimum wage remains stagnant, its border states have adopted higher minimum wages, creating the potential for people to leave the state to pursue higher paying work over the border, Crampsie said.
The proposal saw pushback from a former member of the borough council.
Connie Biers asked if they had canvassed businesses and employees to see if there was support for raising the minimum wage and to compile data on the issue.
"It just seems to me that there should be some kind of direction from the borough, from the residents and the people in the town ... to give momentum to this," Biers said.
"I don't think its worth starting that work if we don't have that power. That would be us spinning our wheels and going down a path where we might be giving folks false hope that we could act when we don't have the legal authority to act," Crampsie said.
