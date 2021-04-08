Carlisle Borough Council calls on Cumberland County Commissioners to slow the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Carlisle Borough Council Thursday called on the Cumberland County Commissioners to "delay and reassess" its decision to sell Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The resolution, proposed by councilor Deb Fulham-Winston, asks the county commissioners to "explore all options available that might allow the operation of Claremont to stay within the county’s structure, or will at the very least allow the county to retain oversight and control over quality and delivery of care, especially to the county’s most vulnerable residents."
Late last year, the commissioners retained Susquehanna Group Advisors to design a sale proposal for the county home.
In March, the county's two GOP commissioners voted to recognize Transitions Healthcare as the primary bidder in negotiations to sell Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, with Allaire Health Services as the secondary bidder; the board's lone Democrat voted against.
"Many of us feel that this is not an appropriate action at this time, especially given the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic," Fulham-Winston said. "To do anything to dilute or diminish the healthcare available to our residents at this time just seems irresponsible."
Fulham-Winston also said the resolution asks the commissioners to take a deeper look at the conditions at the county home and at the bidders to see if they can provide better services.
"Currently, the two potential bidders have records that are not as good as those of the Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center staff," Fulham-Winston said.
Fulham-Winston also noted in her comments that Newville Borough Council and Mount Holly Springs Borough Council have also asked the county to slow the sale.
The resolution also notes that former residents of Carlisle make up about one-sixth of the residents of Claremont.
