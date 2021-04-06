Carlisle Borough Council backs advocacy efforts for gun control legislation

Carlisle Borough Council went on record last Thursday supporting gun control measures advocated by Cease Fire PA and the Pennsylvania Municipal League.
Letters of support will be sent to both organizations. Those letters will then become part of the organizations’ advocacy efforts in the General Assembly.
Mayor Tim Scott said both organizations frequently reach out to local governments on issues.
“It just so happened that both groups were working on gun safety legislation and reached out to me in the same week,” Scott said.
The council voted unanimously to send a letter of support to Cease Fire PA to support their policies on extreme risk protection orders, expanded background checks and lost or stolen gun reporting.
Extreme risk protection orders would reduce suicide, mass shooting, domestic violence and community violence by giving families the option to petition a judge to temporarily remove firearms from someone in crisis without any involuntary mental health commitment, Scott explained.
Cease Fire PA’s expanded background checks policy would prevent felons and other individuals deemed dangerous from buying military-style rifles from a private, non-licensed seller. The policy on lost or stolen gun reporting would require gun owners to report the loss or theft of a firearm within three days of discovering that it is missing.
The council also voted unanimously to send a letter of support to the Pennsylvania Municipal League supporting their request that the General Assembly give municipalities permission to prohibit firearms from municipal buildings. Scott said schools, courts, counties and state governments all have that ability but local government does not. He added that it would be anticipated that local government could exempt law enforcement from such a prohibition.
“If Harrisburg won’t adopt common sense measures for gun safety, allow local governments to do so in order to keep our residents safe,” he said.
