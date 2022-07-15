Carlisle Borough Council approves new trash contract getting rid of borough-provided bag system

Throughout discussions regarding trash pickup Thursday evening, several Carlisle Borough Council members said there was no “right or perfect answer” in the selection process for the borough's upcoming solid waste and recycling contract.

The council weighed four options from the sole bidder Waste Connections, a decision that would begin a three-year contract that starts Jan. 1, 2023 and could eliminate the current system of borough-approved bags.

After 20 minutes of discussion, the council approved the third option (option 3.A.3) of four bids that were on the table.

The new trash service contract with Waste Connections will include a flat fee per dwelling unit in the borough with a maximum of one 40-pound bag or container per week. Residents needing additional disposal of waste would have the option to purchase tags for additional bags.

The first year of service will cost $75 per quarter per dwelling unit, with a slight uptick in price in years two and three.

The option was one of two bids council voted on Thursday. The first (option 3.A.1) was an extension of the Pay as You Throw system currently being used in the borough, with a change to tags on resident-provided bags rather than the use of borough bags. Councilor Safronia Perry made the initial motion for this option, which resulted in a three yes votes from council and four no votes.

Councilor Jeff Stuby then initiated a motion for the approved option, which yielded four yes votes and three no votes to solidify the option as the borough’s upcoming contract.

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz, Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis and councilors Stuby and Cate Mellen voted for the option, while councilors Perry, Sean Crampsie and Joel Hicks voted against.

The bidding process for the new contract started June 21, and the council had until Aug. 20 — if needed — to make a final decision.

The entire process began during the council’s February workshop, where council listened to public works director Mark Malarich's thoughts that were eventually incorporated into a bid package, including alternatives developed by discussions with the council.

“As council indicated, it's a tough decision,” Malarich said. “Whatever option they picked, it was going to negatively impact a community — or a portion of the community — and positively impact another portion of the community. So, it's a tough decision.”

Discussion of bids

Prior to council’s deliberation, several borough residents spoke on the matter, sharing viewpoints across the board. Many residents wanted to keep the option closest to the current contract, citing “you should pay for what you produce” as their key argument. Others strayed toward the new option, many of whom were members of larger households who expressed concern for a rise in costs in relation to the first option.

Several council members also expressed the same concerns with those who supported the new option. Landis highlighted the cost efficiency of this new option for those who produced more waste and categorized the new contract of being more community-centric and the potential to provide a higher quality of life.

Another point of emphasis for the new option was the chipping away of illegal dumping in the borough. Mellen cited the troubles the borough has had with illegal dumping the past year and believed the first option would only promote more dumping. In agreement with Landis, Mellen also noted the new option’s chances to help cut costs for those who struggle to pay for trash pickup.

Shultz shared the same belief saying, “option three has a clear advantage over option one.”

“We're going to need to be doing a lot of public outreach from now until then (Jan. 1), explaining it to our residents," Malarich said. "Because we are going from a bag system that is purchased from the borough to a container system of the choice of the customer, so now a customer will have a choice of either using a disposable bag, a recyclable bag or a reusable container. So I think, from that standpoint, it provides options to residents they currently don't have.”

Those in support of the bag system, including Crampsie and Hicks, brought forth the argument of the environmental impact. With the new option, residents would have trash collected each week while the old option would cut down on collection and favored waste prevention.

The other two contract options were briefly discussed as well Thursday, with neither receiving much or any support. One option would’ve levied a flat fee per dwelling unit, permitted residents to dispose of up to three 40-pound bags or containers per week and had a price tag of $90 per quarter per dwelling unit.

The other option was the most expensive and unfeasible of the bid package, a bid with a flat fee per dwelling unit with a maximum of three 40-pound resident-provided bags or containers per week. For residents who had minimal waste, an option to opt-out would’ve been provided with the purchase of at least five borough tags per quarter.

At the start of the meeting, Finance Director Richard Juday also called attention to a $57,000 loss in the borough’s solid waste fund in a second quarter fiscal status presentation. The loss was due in part to the current system of borough bags.