Carlisle borough council approves leaf vacuum purchase

Some Carlisle residents can cross “bagging leaves” off their fall to-do lists for good. Carlisle Borough Council approved the purchase of a leaf vacuum truck to collect leaves that residents will now rake to the curb.

The council voted unanimously at its meeting Thursday approved the Public Works Department’s purchase of an American Road Machinery Co. chassis mounted vacuum leaf collection truck from U.S. Municipal of King of Prussia.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said the truck is expected to arrive this summer if there aren’t any supply chain issues.

The cost of the vacuum is approximately $213,000, paid for by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection with a 10% match. This means that the borough will pay 10% of the total grant amount, utilizing funds from the council’s Stormwater Management Fund to do so.

Malarich said at the council’s biennial organization meeting Jan. 3 that this fund was chosen because if leaves are not removed from the streets they clog area drains, making them a stormwater issue.

The total amount of the grant for the vacuum’s purchase was $220,000, which means there will be additional grant funds left over.

Malarich said he hasn’t yet had any further discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about those funds, but that he intends to do so soon.

“I know that council had asked to see if we could potentially use those funds for the purchase of paper bags, but I haven’t explored that with them yet,” Malarich said.

Malarich said that if the DEP doesn’t allow this, the unused portion of the grant will be returned.

The vacuum will initially be used in a limited area in the borough based on street accessibility and the need for on-street parking in certain areas. Borough residents living between D Street and Willow Street and East Street and College Street will still need to bag leaves and leave them at the curb.

Malarich said at the council’s Jan. 3 meeting that the Public Works Department would collect data related to the truck’s use for the first year or two and then approach the council with potential modifications to the areas where the truck can be used.

Malarich said the truck will enhance borough services.

“Right now residents are required to rake and bag the leaves, and that’s tedious at best,” Malarich said. “So, we expect that this will relieve them of that duty and provide a better service and likely will increase the amount of leaves that are collected.”

Malarich expressed gratitude to the Department of Environmental Protection for its support and the grant.

“Hopefully we’re able to get the equipment in time for 2022,” Malarich said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.