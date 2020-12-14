 Skip to main content
Carlisle Borough Council affirms election results, calls on officials to 'cease their baseless claims'
Carlisle Borough Council affirms election results, calls on officials to 'cease their baseless claims'

Carlisle Borough Hall
Sentinel File

Carlisle Borough Council last week unanimously approved a resolution affirming the results of the November general election and calling on those who dispute the election to stop.

The resolution stated the council’s “faith and trust in the integrity of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Bureau of Commissions, elections and legislation and the public servants committed to protect it.”

Councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston read the resolution into the record, adding that 11 of the 14 winning candidates in the election in Cumberland County were Republicans.

Several of those 11 winning candidates have voiced support for ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump to fight the election results at "Stop the Steal" rallies and other events.

Other efforts took the legal route.

Rep. Scott Perry and Rep. John Joyce, for example, both signed onto a lawsuit filed by Texas against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that asked for votes in those states to be invalidated based on unproven claims of fraud. That suit was rejected Friday.

Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly also called on Congress to reject the state's electoral votes in a Dec. 4 letter to Congress. Those signing the letter included Sen. Mike Regan, Sen. Doug Mastriano, Rep. Torren Ecker, Rep. Greg Rothman, Rep. Barb Gleim, Rep. Perry Stambaugh and Rep. Dawn Keefer.

Those who are disputing the election are “not protecting our democracy,” Fulham-Winston said. Rather, they are harming it amid the worst public health crisis since 1918.

“It’s time to work together for the betterment of all residents of the commonwealth, our county and our borough,” she said.

The resolution continues to affirm the vote counts for all candidates were “accurate and without bias as confirmed by the Cumberland County Elections Bureau, the County Commissioners of Cumberland County sitting as the Board of Elections and the Pennsylvania secretary of State on Nov. 4, 2020.”

“We implore all public servants to cease their baseless claims against the integrity of our most fundamental, democratic institution and get down to the business of governing,” Fulham-Winston said.

In comments backing the resolution, councilman Joel Hicks said one of the members of the Pennsylvania state assembly who joined a resolution disputing the 2020 election results “personally accepted my congratulations two days after the election with not a hint of doubting its legitimacy.”

That, Hicks said, combined with the fact that many of the representatives disputing the election approved the changes to the election rules led Hicks to the conclusion that these representatives are impugning the integrity of election officials.

“I find that to be more than objectionable. It’s disgraceful,” he said.

Deb Fulham-Winston

Fulham-Winston

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

