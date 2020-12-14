Carlisle Borough Council affirms election results, calls on officials to 'cease their baseless claims'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who are disputing the election are “not protecting our democracy,” Fulham-Winston said. Rather, they are harming it amid the worst public health crisis since 1918.

“It’s time to work together for the betterment of all residents of the commonwealth, our county and our borough,” she said.

The resolution continues to affirm the vote counts for all candidates were “accurate and without bias as confirmed by the Cumberland County Elections Bureau, the County Commissioners of Cumberland County sitting as the Board of Elections and the Pennsylvania secretary of State on Nov. 4, 2020.”

“We implore all public servants to cease their baseless claims against the integrity of our most fundamental, democratic institution and get down to the business of governing,” Fulham-Winston said.

In comments backing the resolution, councilman Joel Hicks said one of the members of the Pennsylvania state assembly who joined a resolution disputing the 2020 election results “personally accepted my congratulations two days after the election with not a hint of doubting its legitimacy.”