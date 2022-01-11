Carlisle borough considers new option for leaf pickup in borough

Some Carlisle residents may have a new option for disposing of their leaves next fall, ditching bags for a vacuum.

Carlisle Borough Council on Thursday night will consider purchasing a leaf vacuum truck. Public Works and Water Resources Director Mark Malarich provided an update on the vacuum purchase proposal at the borough’s council’s biennial organization meeting on Jan. 3, and the Public Works Committee will present an official request at the council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Malarich described the borough’s current collection process as “relatively tedious,” saying it depended on effort from both residents and borough staff.

“We require our residents to manually rake their leaves, put them in paper bags, place those bags at the curb and then public works staff manually collects those as we drive through the borough,” Malarich said at the Jan. 3 meeting.

Carlisle residents are prohibited from raking their leaves to the curb, so if council approves the purchase of the leaf vacuum truck, an amendment would need to be made to the borough code to allow for that.

Malarich said the leaf vacuum truck would only be used in specific areas of the Carlisle borough.

“Recognizing that staff does not want to over-commit in the beginning, we’re proposing that if council does purchase a leaf vacuum truck, they would use that truck in the areas outside of the shaded yellow initially,” Malarich said.

The “shaded yellow” describes the area between D Street and Willow Street from north to south and between East Street and College Street from east to west.

The selection of the areas where the truck could be used was determined by how accessible streets would be for a large truck with a vacuum system as well as the demand for on-street parking, according to Malarich. This limited plan would be utilized initially for a year or two and then the Public Works Department would report back to the council with potential modifications to the area the vacuum could be used.

Malarich said residents of the Carlisle borough where the vacuum would not be used could be provided with free paper bags to collect their leaves and place them on the curb.

Funds for buying the leaf vacuum would come from a $220,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Malarich said that two years ago the Public Works Department successfully applied for the grant. The council executed the grant agreement at the end of last year and now has three years to use the funds or return them to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The grant comes at a 10% local match, which means the borough would pay 10% of the total amount of the grant.

“If you ever hear the words 10% match and you don’t get a proposal in for something you need, you’re missing a big opportunity,” council member Joel Hicks said.

According to Malarich, the funds to pay for the 10% would come from the council’s stormwater fee.

“The Stormwater Management Fund is financed by the borough’s stormwater fee, which charges property owners based on the amount of impervious surface area on their property, as well as bond proceeds,” the Carlisle Borough’s website said in frequently asked questions about the budget.

“Removing leaves from the streets is really a stormwater function,” Malarich said. “If we don’t remove the leaves they clog area inlets. That’s the rationale for using the stormwater account.”

The use of leftover funds, should the leaf vacuum cost less than the grant amount, is under question.

“The way that we wrote the grant application, it was exclusively for the procurement of the equipment plus modifications to borough ordinances,” Malarich said.

Malarich said the Public Works Department could speak with the grant donor and see if leftover funds could be used to purchase bags for residents outside the area where the vacuum would be used.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.