Carlisle Borough approves final designs for the Fairground Avenue Linear Park

The Carlisle Borough Council approved the final designs of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park at its monthly meeting Thursday.

Chris Chiampi and Colin Hurley, representatives from FSA Inc., the engineering firm involved with the project, presented the designs during the meeting.

Spread out over two spaces, Lot A of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park will be what Chiampi referred to as a "skate spot" while Lot D, located further north on Fairground Avenue, will offer a more traditional park setting.

Construction is expected to start in March and must be completed by the end of June, when the payout period ends for the state grant funding the project.

The grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is a matching grant up to $300,000, giving the project a budget ceiling of $600,000, with a final price tag to be determined, borough Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse told The Sentinel in November.

“We’ve worked closely with community representatives in particular with the skate park but also with the design of the entire linear park itself and closely with Deputy Mayor [Brenda] Landis and the Parks & Rec committee as well,” Chiampi said at Thursday's meeting.

According to a Carlisle Borough Facebook post, the next step toward completing the project is seeking construction bids.

The post said the skate spot at Lot A is small, but contains opportunities for expansion if it's successful.

"The final design for the skate spot is a mixture of bowl and street skating that is suitable for skaters of all levels of experience," the post said.

Chiampi outlined a variety of features Lot D will have during the meeting, including the following:

10-foot-wide fair use trail and other paths

Solar lighting

Accessible playground

Inclusive playground structures

Landscaping

Swing benches

Hammock stations

Water fountains

The council also discussed the possibility of allowing food trucks at the park to get local businesses involved.

Landis said the designs presented at Thursday's meeting were the result of a lot of revision and community involvement.

“We have presented multiple concepts and designs across multiple meetings at the end of last year and beginning of this year, really trying to build a design that not just enhances the opportunities of the park but also caters to the needs of the community,” Chiampi said at the meeting.

According to the Carlisle Borough, community input has come from surveys, online feedback, monthly Parks & Recreation Board meetings, skaters, park enthusiasts and neighborhood residents.

Updates on the project can be found on the Carlisle Borough's Facebook page.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

