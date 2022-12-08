Carlisle borough approves 2023 budget, names outside agency grant fund recipients

Carlisle Borough Council approved the 2023 budget during its meeting Thursday night.

Effective Jan. 1, the budget includes $56,282,157 in revenues and $56,239,381 in expenditures.

Finance Director Richard Juday said the deficit will be covered by borough reserves.

He said the most prominent change in this year's budget comes with the upcoming trash and recycling program. With Carlisle's current contract with Waste Connections ending Dec. 31, the council approved a new contract in July that will begin Jan. 1 and kick borough bags to the curb.

Replacing the former pay-to-throw program, the new contract will feature a hybrid quarterly billing/pay-to-throw program.

Under the new program, Waste Connections will charge the borough $75 per quarter per household to pick up one bag or container weighing a maximum of 40 pounds, one recycling bin or Toter and one bulk item each week. That charge will come through residents' utility bills. People with more than 40 pounds of trash each week can purchase tags from the borough at $6.92 each to attach to additional, resident-provided bags.

Next year's budget does not include changes to the tax rate or the water, sewer, stormwater and parking rates, Juday said.

He said some of the borough's biggest revenues sources for the general fund include taxes such as real estate taxes, earned income taxes and local services taxes. The borough's other funds raise money independently from taxes, typically through usage rates and fees including utilities, parking fees and trash collection fees, Juday said.

Notable expenses in the budget for the upcoming year include capital infrastructure improvements.

"The water and sewer funds alone show capital projects making up greater than 50% of the overall program costs," Juday said.

Upcoming projects next year include continued work on the Carlisle Connectivity Project, which will involve the installation of a five-point roundabout at North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue, the borough's ongoing water main replacement project and construction of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park.

Outside agency funding

The approved budget also included a breakdown of the borough's distribution of $10,000 to outside agencies.

Twelve organizations received grants with the amount received in parenthesis beside each organization's name:

Bosler Memorial Memorial Library ($1,500)

Carlisle Area Dog Park Association ($500)

Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxillary ($1,000)

Carlisle Joint Veteran’s Council ($400)

Carlisle Opportunity Homes ($640)

Carlisle Victory Circle ($2,500)

Cumberland County Historical Society ($320)

Historic Carlisle ($1,000)

Lamberton Community Garden ($1,000)

Neighborhood Dispute Settlement ($500)

Safe Harbour ($320)

YWCA ($320)

Funding was granted to 12 of the 15 agencies that submitted requests, excluding the Employment Skills Center, LeTort Regional Authority and United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County.

During the council's October workshop meeting, 14 agencies gave presentations detailing what their organizations do, how much they requested and how funds would be spent.

Councilors Jeff Stuby and Joel Hicks considered these requests alongside assistant borough manager Owen Snyder and made recommendations to the council during budget discussions in November.

The requests totaled $29,140, or nearly triple the borough's allotment of funds.

Agencies could request a maximum of $2,500 and had to demonstrate through their applications that the funds would be utilized for one or more of the following purposes: community beautification, social programs, support of community activities or education.

Hicks said that in determining how to distribute the funds, he considers factors like the amount requested in relation to the agency's budget as well as that organization's record of service.