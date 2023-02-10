The establishment of a standing committee to continue the work of Carlisle's recently expired Truth and Reconciliation Commission is in the pipeline.

Borough council members on Thursday unanimously approved creating the committee, along with the other recommendations that the commission presented earlier this year.

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz reported during the council's Feb. 1 workshop meeting that he met with Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis and Commission Co-chair TaWanda Stallworth at the end of January to discuss forming a committee.

"[We] decided that we ought to take our time and ... determine if we need some additional resources to make sure that the committee has a firm foundation," he said. "During the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's meetings, they found that in the effort to take action, they felt they had a hurried timeline, and so in hindsight, we want to make sure that we do this very thoughtfully and put something together so there will be more meetings, and I'll report out in the future on that."

The commission's other recommendations are outlined in the report, which can be found online at the borough's website. They are sorted into seven key themes: Law Enforcement, Arts & Public Education, Housing & Neighborhood Vibrancy, Public Health, Business & Commerce, Indigenous Relations and Future of this Work.

Recommendations included forming community partnerships and further data collection across several of these themes.

The report states that the committee could help to implement the action steps brought forth by the commission.

"This is just a start," Shultz said Thursday. "It will get us moving forward on the path to racial equity in this borough."

Report process

Commission co-chair Emily Kelahan described the report's creation as a "dynamic and collaborative" process involving a variety of preliminary, individual and collective research.

The report said research came from academic sources and locally gathered information.

In addition to monthly public meetings, the commission organized Thinking About Race Thursday events to receive information from the community and hear stories from people who have been affected by systemic racism.

Engagement in these events fell below the commission's expectations, the report said, and commissioners said asking a "vulnerable population" to share stories in such a public way to an unproven body was a "monumental ask."

"Our intention was that we [would] be more structured while receiving that information, but I would say ... that the most impactful community member experience that made its way into the report was done [in a] more informal fashion," Stallworth said.

She said one of the commissioners previously served as a teacher, and her interactions with students and her role with a Black student group aided in providing insight into some of the recommendations that might come from youths. Other commissioners used relationships they held with people in the business community who were able to communicate a need for more expansive opportunities for people of color, Stallworth said.

Kelahan said about halfway through its lifespan, the commission held a one-day retreat at Borough Hall.

"We took some of our preliminary research that we gathered through our own experience, through conversations with community members, through conversations with content experts, and we had a retreat where we worked together to identify some research areas that would end up taking the shape of the final report," she said.

During the retreat, commissioners discussed preliminary research and public input to hone in on the report's themes.

"We decided we need to kind of keep it at around five and so then it was just a matter of, OK, go around and everybody, rank ... what you think are the top five, recognizing that we're not going to be able to get to everything, and then I think we had kind of tremendous success and coalescing around that and really feeling pretty satisfied with the focusing efforts and that way," Kelahan said.

She said the process resulted in pairs of commissioners receiving topic areas, allowing everyone involved to play a "critical part" in some portion of the final report.

Commission challenges

During its approximately two years of operation, the commission faced challenges the creation of its report and its work as a whole.

"I think from the beginning, we probably all envisioned ... that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would not be the last commission to work on this project, officially," she said. "And so we worked through some discouraging circumstances, some challenging circumstances knowing that we had this ball to carry forward and we needed to carry it at least this far."

The COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact on the commission.

"It's a time when a lot of folks were doing soul searching and thinking about career transitions and relocating and we had that happen in at least two cases where we had a couple of commissioners who realized that opportunities needed to take them far outside of the Carlisle community and that they wouldn't be able to devote the time that they had originally planned," Kelahan said.

Stallworth said that during the commission's lifespan, nearly every commissioner went through a career change, something that may have altered availability.

Kelahan suggested the standing committee consist of more members than the commission to help with this.

Another challenge came in the nature of the discussion.

"Race is messy and it's not something that maybe should be dressed up for public conversation all of the time," Stallworth said. "I don't think that means that it to be uncivil or that you get to be mean and nasty toward one another while you're talking about it, but I think it requires a level of trust and vulnerability that is not well established in public settings."

She said the commission navigated this "about as as well as one could expect," and expressed a desire to see council members go into the community more to help lessen the divide between local government and people impacted by its decisions. The borough hosted a community town hall at Memorial Park in October and Stallworth said she believes events like this need to happen more.

Frustration associated with the lengthy process of the work could also serve as a setback for commissioners.

"I don't know any person who's being honest with themselves who isn't frustrated by the work," Kelahan said.

"We're looking at 400 years of the reign of white supremacy in our country," Stallworth said. "I mean, we don't even celebrate the age of the nation as being that old, and so we're saying white supremacy precedes the birth of our nation. ... I would almost venture to say that [if] it's not frustrating at times, and if it's not uncomfortable at times, then we're probably not doing it [the work] right."

It's Stallworth's ancestors and the generations that will follow her that help her look past the frustration.

"The ultimate goal for me is that that we're able to have a society where racism does not exist," she said. "I know that sounds lofty, but I think making a short term measure is at least a means by which people can become anti-racist and a means by which people can be held accountable for ... racist tactics that harm people in the community."